Alaska Airlines' biggest sale of the year starts today with $99 one-way fares to Hawaii

Alaska Airlines offers $87 flights to Mexico and $99 flights to Hawaii as part of its biggest sale of the year. That's each way.

The three-day sale started Tuesday and runs until 11:59 p.m. PDT Thursday, including other one-way fares as low as $39.

It applies to travel from Sept. 7 through Nov. 17 and Nov. 30 through Dec. 15. "Day-of-week restrictions apply in some markets," according to the fine print.

Travelers can use the airline's online planning tool to find the best prices.

"There are over 500 deals," Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communication, told USA TODAY, noting that many round trips are less than $200. "Once business travel comes back, these low fares are not going to be as easy to find."

Sample one-way sale fares:

$39 Los Angeles to San Francisco

$59 Denver to Portland, Oregon

$87 Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

$89 Austin, Texas, to Boise, Idaho

$88 Chicago to Seattle

$99 Charleston, South Carolina, to Seattle

$99 New York to San Diego

$99 San Jose, California, to Maui, Hawaii

Alaska Airlines serves more than 120 destinations across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize. Most, but not all, are included in the sale.

The sale is part of a monthlong celebration centered on making up for moments lost during the pandemic. The Seattle-based airline bills itself as "The Official Airline of Rescheduled Events."

"People have become accustomed to safely going out into the world wearing masks, continuing to social distance, and so we really wanted to encourage that the things that you put on pause for a few years, now is the time to think about bringing those back – when it feels safe and right for you," Bowman said. "If people aren't ready to travel yet, it still allows them to save on their big rescheduled events well into the future."

If personal plans change, there are no change fees, but travelers are responsible for any difference in fares.

