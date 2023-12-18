Alaska Airlines, Boise’s leading carrier, to drop 2 flights next year, ending Texas route

Alaska Airlines, the Boise Airport’s main commercial air carrier, is cutting two nonstop flights next year.

Effective in February, Alaska will drop its route between Boise and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The Seattle-based airline also has suspended its summer seasonal flight to Austin, Texas, for next year, Ray Lane, an Alaska spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman.

“We’re always looking for the best ways to maximize our flight schedule. Occasionally we need to make adjustments, including in Boise,” Lane said by email. “In 2024, we hope to further connect Boise to destinations throughout the West.”

Both Alaska routes have operated in Boise since June 2021. Nonstop to Chicago initially flew daily, but last year was dropped to three days a week. The airline last year also converted the Austin flight from once a day into a summer route only and may consider restoring it at a later time, Lane said.

Alaska previously cut its nonstop flight between Boise and Everett, Washington, which launched the same year that the airline introduced the Austin and Chicago flights.

The Austin route last operated in August. Alaska flights to and from Chicago remain on its booking calendar through Jan. 7.

The new service reduction leaves Alaska — still far and away the Boise Airport’s lead airline — with nonstop flights to 13 different destinations. The farthest east the airline now will travel out of Boise, though, is to Salt Lake City and Phoenix.

Airport officials called Alaska’s decision to eliminate Boise’s connection to Austin “unfortunate.” But other airlines still offer Treasure Valley air travelers flights to Chicago, airport spokesperson Shawna Samuelson noted to the Statesman.

“We recognize the challenging decisions airlines face in scheduling, and we look forward to the potential return of this destination,” Samuelson said by email. “Additionally, while Alaska has suspended service to Chicago O’Hare early next year, Boise Airport passengers can still fly nonstop to this destination on United Airlines.”

In addition, Southwest Airlines in the fall began once-a-week seasonal flights nonstop to Chicago-Midway International Airport. The route ended for the year last month, and a Southwest spokesperson didn’t have a return date to offer.

Boise travelers looking to get to Texas can still fly nonstop every day to Dallas/Fort Worth aboard American Airlines. Starting in June, Southwest also is restoring a past route to Dallas Love Field once a week on Saturdays for the summer.

In June, Southwest will add daily flights to Burbank, California, to directly compete in Boise with Alaska and Avelo Airlines. Both offer the same nonstop route to Southern California, but with less frequency each week.

Alaska earlier this month announced its plans to acquire Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal. The merger, where each airline will retain their name, requires federal approval in a process that is expected to take up to a year and a half.