Alaska Airlines cancels flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes as FAA investigates

Alaska Airlines has cancelled all flights on its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes through Saturday at the direction of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The cancellations equate to about 110-150 flights each day, the company announced on Wednesday.

News of the mass flight cancellations comes after a video widely circulated online showed a hole in Alaska Airlines flight 1282 where a door panel had dramatically flown off mid-flight between Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. The plane was a 737 Max 9.

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to return to Portland International Airport after a section of the fuselage suddenly blew out of the plane Friday evening with a big boom and a rush of air through a gaping hole.https://t.co/GxzCvAsNqD pic.twitter.com/WgAYEXqXTA — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) January 6, 2024

Alaska Airlines said all flights on 737 Max 9 aircraft are cancelled as investigations are conducted by the plane model’s manufacturer, Boeing; the FAA; and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

As seen in the video, the incident earlier this month was chaotic, terrifying passengers on board. One teenager said his shirt was ripped off his body when the door plug blew off. Oxygen masks descended from the plane’s ceiling and a sharp breeze was felt throughout.

Passengers who spoke with CBS described the sound of the door plug flying off as a “really loud boom”.

Miraculously, the seat next to the plane’s gaping hole was empty, and everyone on board was safe after the flight was redirected back to Portland International Airport.

“This was a harrowing flight for our guests and crew, and we’re grateful that all individuals have been medically cleared,” Alaska Airlines said in an 8 January press release.

In an updated statement shared on 10 January, the airline company apologized to customers for the disruptions: “We regret the significant disruption that has been caused for our guests by cancellations due to these aircraft being out of service. However, the safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority and we will only return these aircraft to service when all findings have been fully resolved and meet all FAA and Alaska’s stringent standards.”

On Tuesday, Boeing made its first public statement acknowledging the dangerous incident on the Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 plane.

Boeing’s CEO, Dave Calhoun, apologized for the US plane-maker’s errors and told staff the company would make sure an accident like the panel blowout “can never happen again”.

“We’re going to approach this, number one, acknowledging our mistake,” Calhoun said in a statement. “We’re going to approach it with 100% and complete transparency every step of the way.”

United Airlines, another major airline company that uses Boeing 737 Max 9 planes, has also temporarily grounded these planes, following FAA directives.