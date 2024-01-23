Alaska Airlines finds ‘many’ loose bolts on its Boeing 737 Max jets

The chief executive of Alaska Airlines has revealed that air safety inspectors found “many” loose bolts on his company’s Boeing 737 Max passenger jets, in a review launched after a panel fell off a plane in mid-air earlier this month.

Ben Minicucci told NBC News that he was “angry” about the incident, which saw a Boeing 737 Max 9 that had taken off from Seattle return to the airport with part of the fuselage missing.

Passengers’ belongings, including the shirt from a toddler’s back, were sucked out of the plane as it rapidly depressurised.

The Federal Aviation Administration launched a review, grounding 40 aircraft and delaying flights across the US. The British Civil Aviation authority banned all planes of the same model from entering UK airspace without a safety inspection.

The fault has been attributed to loose bolts holding on a “door plug” – a panel that covers a hole in the aircraft that is used as an emergency exit in some configurations of the plane.

Passengers said their phones were ripped from their hands as the cabin depressurised - TWITTER

Mr Minicucci said an internal inspection of his fleet had uncovered other aircraft with loose bolts, and demanded action from Boeing to prevent similar incidents in future.

“I’m more than frustrated and disappointed,” he said, suggesting that he would review whether to buy planes from Boeing in future.

“I am angry. This happened to Alaska Airlines. It happened to our guests and happened to our people. And my demand on Boeing is what are they going to do to improve their quality programs in-house.”

A Boeing spokesman told NBC: “We have let down our airline customers and are deeply sorry for the significant disruption to them, their employees and their passengers.

“We are taking action on a comprehensive plan to bring these airplanes safely back to service and to improve our quality and delivery performance. We will follow the lead of the FAA and support our customers every step of the way.”