Alaska Airlines flight attendants authorized a strike, but your trip will probably go on

Alaska Airlines flight attendants voted in favor of striking on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean they’re about to walk off the job.

The airline’s flight attendants have been eligible to update their contract since December 2022 and negotiations are ongoing. They’re just the latest working group at airlines to vote to authorize a strike.

“Alaska flight attendants today backed up our fight for an industry-leading contract with a 99.48% strike vote.” Association of Flight Attendants Alaska President Jeffrey Peterson said in a statement. “We’re ready to do whatever it takes to get the contract we deserve. There’s no excuse: Alaska management has the money to buy another airline, they certainly have the money to invest in flight attendants.”

But the strike vote is just a procedural step. It does mean the chances of a strike are increased, but it’s unlikely flight attendants will walk off the job, and many landmarks have to be passed before a strike could legally happen.

Alaska’s flight attendant negotiators are already involved with the National Mediation Board, and would have to seek a release from talks with management. If granted, the two sides would enter a mandatory 30-day cooling-off period and could enter into arbitration to come to an agreement. During that period, President Biden could create a Presidential Emergency Board to avert a strike, but if his administration didn’t take that step, then, and only then, could Alaska’s flight attendants stop flying.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flying continues as Alaska Airlines flight attendants authorize strike