Alaska Airlines flight ‘quickly turned around’ after departing from PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Alaska Airlines plane headed for Ontario, Calif. was diverted to the Portland International Airport Friday night.

According to flight trackers, the plane originally departed from PDX around 5 p.m. and “quickly turned around” after reaching an altitude of 16,000 feet.

The flight included 171 passengers and six crew members, Alaska Airline officials confirmed to KOIN 6.

The airline released the following statement Friday night, but did not reveal details of the incident nor what led to it.

“The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation. We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available.“

