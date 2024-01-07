Alaska Airlines flight to SoCal makes emergency landing
A midair window blowout prompted some Boeing planes to be grounded, causing cancellations and delays at O'Hare Airport.
An Alaska Airlines flight heading from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California had to make an emergency landing Friday night when a piece of the Boeing 737 Max 9's cabin blew out at around 16,000 feet. There were no major injuries. The FAA has now grounded about 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for safety inspections.
CES 2024 is almost upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts will be on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more.
Mazda will debut the new two-row CX-70 SUV on January 30 at 11 a.m. EST, sales to begin not long after. Engine choices will mimic those of the CX-90.
What would Dan Titus like to see happen around the NBA that would greatly change the fantasy basketball landscape at the start of 2024?
Link history allows users to keep track of all of the links they visit via Facebook and Instagram’s in-app browsers. It also aids Meta's targeted advertising.
Microsoft would like 2024 to be the "year of the AI PC," and to put a point on that, the company today announced a new key for Copilot -- that is, a physical key that will soon make its way to your keyboard and join the Windows key, together with its friends the Control key, Alt and that Insert key you've never purposely used. Based on the image Microsoft sent over, it looks like the new Copilot key will replace the right Control key on the standard PC keyboard, where it will slot in between the Alt key and the left arrow key. "The introduction of the Copilot key marks the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades," Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president & consumer chief marketing officer, writes in today's announcement.
Jack Black is reportedly set to play Minecraft Steve. Deadline wrote on Tuesday that the School of Rock actor will play the game’s blocky protagonist alongside Jason Momoa in the Minecraft film adaptation.
The developers of Tekken 8 are boosting the upcoming game's accessibility with color blind options, but some experts and users say some of the settings may cause more harm than good.
The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund haven't been able to deliver on their promised agreement, but they're working to extend the deadline into 2024.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Aston Martin took a 998-hp Valhalla to Silverstone Circuit for testing, preparing its first mid-engined car and first PHEV for market launch next year.
CES 2024 might mark a big year for user-friendly solar, MEMS headphones, AI and wireless everything.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
This is our look back at who got nabbed or otherwise busted, featuring: why a Russian accused of ransomware burned his passport, which notorious malware gang reared its ugly head again and why one country's hackers targeted an unsuspecting phone maker. For a time, Joseph James O’Connor was one of the internet's most wanted hackers, not just by the feds investigating the breach, but for the curious public who watched his hack play out in real time. O’Connor was a member of the hacking group that broke into Twitter to abuse access to an internal admin tool they used to hijack high-profile Twitter accounts, including Apple, Joe Biden and Elon Musk (who went on to buy the site) to spread a crypto scam.