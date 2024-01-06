Alaska Airlines grounds all Boeing 737 Max-9s after hole blows open in cabin during flight

An Alaska Airlines flight bound for Southern California was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after a hole opened in the side of the plane shortly after taking off Friday night.

In response, the airline grounded its fleet of Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft as the federal investigation continues.

Flight 1282 left Portland International Airport in Oregon around 5 p.m. headed toward Ontario, with 171 passengers and six crew members on board, according to the airline.

While the plane was gaining altitude, a window and part of the plane’s wall blew out, according to social media reports. Alaska Airlines described the event as “an incident” and said the plane turned around and safely landed back in Portland.

FlightAware, a public airplane tracker, listed the total flight length as 35 minutes.

A video posted to TikTok by a passenger on the flight showed a panel on the left side of the plane missing, with insulation foam visible. Oxygen masks were deployed from the ceiling. Passengers said they first heard a loud boom.

“The oxygen masks dropped down, and I look to my left to hear and see wind blasting, with a piece of the wall gone,” Elizabeth Le told KTLA-TV News. “There was no one in the window seat but a mom and her teenage son were sitting [on] the aisle.”

“I looked up and saw that the son’s shirt was completely off and his skin was very red,” Le told the station.

Another passenger said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I was right across from it, it was scary as hell.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

“We have decided to take the precautionary step of temporarily grounding our fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft. Each aircraft will be returned to service only after completion of full maintenance and safety inspections. We anticipate all inspections will be completed in the next few days,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement.

“My heart goes out to those who were on this flight — I am so sorry for what you experienced. I am so grateful for the response of our pilots and flight attendants. We have teams on the ground in Portland assisting passengers and are working to support guests who are traveling in the days ahead,” he added.