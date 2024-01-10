Alaska Airlines offers passengers $1,500 after mid-air door plug blowout

Passengers traveling on an Alaska Airlines planes when its door plug flew off mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the aircraft, were offered $1,500 to compensate for the harrowing experience, according to a report.

The unlucky travelers will also receive a full refund for their tickets, according to an email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

“We recognize how extremely distressing this incident must have been and we are grateful to you and our crew for everyone’s calm and patience throughout this experience,” it said. “We will fully investigate this incident and work with the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”

A total of 177 people, including six crewmembers, were aboard Alaska Airlines flight 1282 when chaos struck on Friday shortly after 5 p.m. The Boeing 737 Max 9, almost entirely full and destined for Ontario, Calif., was just minutes into its ascent from Portland International Airport, and some 16,000 feet in the air, when a huge chunk of the plane blew out near row 26.

Oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling as the cabin depressurized, forcing the pilot to carry out an emergency landing.

Video shared online shows a massive hole on the side of the aircraft. No one was seriously injured in the incident.

According to findings from the National Transportation and Safety Board, the plane’s door plug separated from the aircraft around 5:11 p.m. A high school teacher, Bob Sauer, found the missing door panel in the backyard of his Portland home days later.

Boeing’s president and CEO, Dave Calhoun, on Tuesday said the company is dedicated to assuring airline customers that its planes are safe.

“We’re going to approach this, No. 1, acknowledging our mistake. We’re going to approach it with 100% and complete transparency every step of the way,” he told staff during town hall meeting at the Washington factory that makes 737 planes . He further noted that Boeing was going to work with the NTSB “to find out what the root cause is.”

On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered Boeing 737 Max 9s with a door plug remain grounded until they undergo a safety inspection.