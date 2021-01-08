Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of D.C

(Reuters) - Alaska Airlines said on Friday that it has banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after what it called "unacceptable" behavior on a flight from Washington Dulles to Seattle.

U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies have bolstered security at Washington-area airports after reports of "mob behavior" by supporters of President Donald Trump on flights into the region before Wednesday's siege on the U.S. Capitol, "

raising concern about their departure."

Seattle-based Alaska said a number of passengers on a flight out of Washington late Thursday "were non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members."

"Because of their actions and non-compliance, we have banned 14 of those passengers from future travel with us," the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

