Alaska Airlines says the grounding of some Boeing planes will cost the airline $150 million

Alaska Airlines says the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes will cost the airline $150 million.

The FAA grounded the airplanes after a door plug blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5.

The flight from Portland, initially bound for Ontario, was able to make an emergency landing back at PDX. Alaska and United Airlines — the only U.S. carriers with Max 9s — canceled hundreds of flights since then.

Federal regulators announced late Wednesday that they approved an inspection process that, if followed by airlines, can allow Max 9s to resume flying. Alaska hopes to begin doing that on Friday and gradually bring back all 65 of its Max 9s by early February.

Alaska — which operates an all-Boeing 737 fleet — said it has started a review of Boeing’s production quality. The airline, however, is not breaking up with the troubled aircraft maker.

“Until this incident, we were happy with the Max,” said CEO Ben Minicucci, “but we are going to hold Boeing’s feet to the fire to make sure that we get good airplanes out of that factory.”

Alaska officials said some customers have booked flights on other airlines since flight 1282, but they portrayed the impact as limited and short-term. They did not provide numbers.

