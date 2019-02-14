Alaska Airlines is selling BOGO flights for one day only

On February 14 only, the airline is rolling out a ‘Fly One, Get One’ promotionbetween select destinations around the country

Happy Bae Day!

Whether you’re single or partnered up, Valentine's Day can have you craving a romantic getaway or just a getaway, period, so that you can make a quick escape from all the lovey-dovey energy in the air (that's us!)

While most couples will agree that ‘two is better than one’ when it comes to matters of the heart on Valentine’s Day, those who aren’t in a relationship would probably agree to disagree — except for this year, thanks Alaska Airlines.

On February 14 only, the airline is rolling out a ‘Fly One, Get One’ promotion between select destinations around the country.

The promotion offers exactly what its name suggests — customers who purchase a flight through the promotion will receive a second one for free (except for taxes and fees) by using the code ‘COAST2COAST’.

Travel dates range between February 14 and March 14 without any blackout dates.

And the best part? You can use the code as many times as you want during the promo, giving you as many bae-cations as you want.

For a full list of routes included in the promotion, visit here.