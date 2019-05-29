Alaska Airlines tops customer satisfaction ranking for North America 2019

Airline satisfaction in North America is at an all-time high according to the results of a new survey, with Alaska Airlines setting the gold standard in the industry.

In the latest edition of the JD Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study, which polled nearly 6,000 passengers in the one-year period ending March 2019, overall satisfaction reached a record high over the last year, increasing 11 points to 773 (on a 1,000-point scale), building on an eight-year streak of improvement.

For the 12th year in a row, Alaska Airlines topped the airline satisfaction survey, followed by Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.

The survey asked respondents to evaluate carriers based in North America on factors like cost and fees; in-flight services; aircraft; boarding, deplaning and baggage; flight crew; check-in; and reservations.

Report authors cite newer planes, better ticket value, customer service, digital check-in technologies, and self-service kiosks for increased customer satisfaction, particularly among traditional carriers.

"Airlines continue to deliver on the operational side of air travel," said Michael Taylor, Travel Intelligence Lead at JD Power in a statement.

"New technology investments have dramatically improved the reservation and check-in process. Fleets are newer and travelers generally feel that they are getting great value for their money. These improvements have been most profound in the traditional carrier segment, where customer satisfaction has climbed considerably."

Where airlines stand to improve is the category of in-flight services -- seatback entertainment, food, and Wifi -- which rated low on the customer satisfaction survey.

Top airlines in North America:

Alaska Airlines

Delta Air Lines

American Airlines

Air Canada

United Airlines



Top low-cost carriers

JetBlue and Southwest Airlines: Tie

WestJet

Spirit Airlines

Frontier Airlines