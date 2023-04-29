Alaska correctional officer accused of bringing drugs into Seward prison

Apr. 29—An Alaska correctional officer arrested this week faces numerous charges accusing him of bringing illegal drugs into the prison in Seward.

Steven Manuel, 44, has worked at Spring Creek Correctional Center since August 2020, according to a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Corrections. Manuel was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Seward Community Jail on felony charges of first-degree promoting contraband and third- and fourth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Prison officials had suspected Manuel of bringing in contraband before surveillance footage appeared to show him handing drugs to someone in custody, according to a sworn affidavit filed with the charges by Alaska State Trooper Quinn Nardini. Spring Creek officials contacted troopers Tuesday after viewing the footage, the affidavit said.

[Family says untreated pain and solitary confinement led to man's suicide in Juneau correctional center]

The video showed Manuel fidgeting with something in his pants pocket before eventually delivering supplies to 37-year-old Aric Tolen's cell, the affidavit said. He removed something from his pocket and left it with Tolen, the affidavit said. Tolen is awaiting trial on second- and fourth-degree assault charges filed in June.

A different correctional officer searched the cell and found 48.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 87 Suboxone strips, according to the document.

Tolen told a correctional officer during a subsequent interview that he had approached Manuel after hearing him "getting into a bind with other inmates," Nardini wrote. He told Manuel he could smooth out the issues in exchange for delivery of drugs, according to the affidavit.

Tolen said he arranged for Manuel to pick up drugs from his family, the affidavit said. Manuel did two drug drops within the prison, Tolen told the correctional officer. Charges have not been filed against Tolen for his involvement in the drug deal.

Story continues

Manuel, interviewed by a trooper Tuesday, denied bringing contraband into the facility, the affidavit said. He said he hides items, like coffee or magazines, when he delivers them to inmates because others in the area can get mad or jealous, it said.

It wasn't clear what Manuel's employment status was after his arrest. Betsy Holley, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said she cannot provide information about his current status because it is a personnel matter.

James Christie, an attorney representing Manuel, declined to comment on the case Friday.