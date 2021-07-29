Alaska experiences 8.2 magnitude earthquake, largest in decades

Mike Brest
·2 min read

Alaska experienced one of its largest earthquakes in decades on Wednesday night.

The 8.2 magnitude earthquake, which also sparked fears of a possible tsunami, hit at 10:15 p.m. local time, and its epicenter was 65 miles off the Alaska Peninsula village of Perryville, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The quake is the largest since 1965, according to United States Geological Survey earthquake records for Alaska.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

MASSIVE FIRES ENGULF SIBERIA AMID RECORD HEAT WAVE

A tsunami warning was issued for various parts of the state shortly after the earthquake, though it has since been canceled. Residents had been advised to move to higher ground in the event of an impending tsunami.

"All #Tsunami alerts for the #Alaska coastline have been cancelled," the National Tsunami Warning Center said. "Remember, strong and unusual currents may continue for several hours. If you have damage, please report it to your local officials. Stay safe, get some rest, and we'll keep the watch for you. Good night."

"We are now all clear and anxiously awaited for any announcement about a wave hitting [our] island," Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson told CNN. "The Emergency Operations Council was up and working monitoring and informing the public of any updates. Citizens did [evacuate]."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Branson added the incident was "the strongest earthquake since 1964 and our 3rd evacuation in 18 months, but we are all good and grateful now."

Wednesday's earthquake was the third major earthquake that has hit Alaska in the last 18 months, and there have been eight earthquakes recorded in the area with a magnitude of 7 or higher since 1900, according to the USGS.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Alaska, earthquake, Natural Disasters

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Alaska experiences 8.2 magnitude earthquake, largest in decades

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huge quake of magnitude 8.2 triggers tsunami alert in Alaska

    A strong and shallow earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck the Alaskan peninsula late on Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings in the U.S. state and heightened surveillance across the pacific.

  • Huge quake triggers Alaska tsunami warnings

    A strong, 8.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami scare in Alaska late on Wednesday. You can hear the sirens blaring here, although there have been no immediate reports of damage and the alerts were later lifted.Authorities had issued alerts for the southern parts of Alaska and Pacific coastal areas, warning residents to move to higher ground.The quake struck at 10:15 at night, local time. Alaska's governor, Mike Dunleavy, tweeted that the state's emergency operation center had been activated.The incident also put other Pacific countries on alert. Local media in Japan are reporting that country is not at risk, although they may experience changes in their tide levels.

  • 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Ginger Zee has the latest updates after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Alaska overnight.

  • Tsunami warning siren heard in Alaska after earthquake

    Video filmed by Jennifer Sonne, a local resident, showed tsunami warning sirens blaring in the city of Kodiak.The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at 10:15 p.m. local time (0615 GMT Thursday), was at a depth of 35 km.The quake reportedly struck about 91 km east-southeast of Perryville in Alaska. It was about 500 miles from Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city. It was followed by seven aftershocks, two of them above magnitude 6.0, according to USGS.

  • Midwest under threat from hurricane-force winds as severe storm system strikes

    Organizers in Wisconsin postponed the biggest air show in the U.S. as a severe storm system threatened the Midwest with potentially hurricane-force winds, tornados, hail and thunderstorms overnight. Threat level: More than 5.9 million people could be affected by the storm system — which saw the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, postpone events due to be held Wednesday until the following evening amid the threat of 90 mph winds. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

    The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told a federal judge it had declined https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-wont-defend-republican-lawmaker-capitol-riot-lawsuit-2021-07-28 a request by Representative Morris "Mo" Brooks to grant him immunity by covering him under the Westfall Act, which shields federal employees from being sued for their words or actions in the course of their employment. Experts said the move appeared to send a message to Trump, a co-defendant in the case, ruling out immunity when it warned that inciting an attack on Congress "is not within the scope of employment of a Representative - or any federal employee."

  • As violent crimes surge, Californians' faith in gun control slips in new poll

    A new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times found that 56% of the state's voters surveyed believe stronger laws restricting the sale and possession of guns help make their communities safer, but the number is down from 60% who felt that way three years ago.

  • ‘Climate change has become real’: extreme weather sinks prime US tourism site

    At Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border, the water line has dropped to a historic low, taking a heavy toll on the local industry The giant reservoir is currently three-quarters empty and will keep dropping at least through next spring due to record low snowpack levels in the Colorado River basin. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Chaos erupted at Bill West’s business in Page, Arizona, last week when he was forced to tell dozens of paid clients their summer vacations were either canceled

  • Kristen Bell Reveals Why Her Daughter's Name Is a 'Big Bummer' amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

    Kristen Bell's youngest daughter has the same name as the highly contagious strain of the coronavirus

  • Three Americans create enough carbon emissions to kill one person, study finds

    The analysis draws on public health studies that conclude that for every 4,434 metric tons of CO2 produced, one person globally will die New research has found that just three Americans will create enough planet-heating emissions to kill one person. Photograph: Dane Rhys/Reuters The lifestyles of around three average Americans will create enough planet-heating emissions to kill one person, and the emissions from a single coal-fired power plant is likely to result in more than 900 deaths, accordi

  • Billions of Gallons of Water Are Being Stolen in California

    Droughts in the state have made water theft a growing problem.

  • Another coronavirus variant has reached Florida. Here's what you need to know.

    A coronavirus variant discovered in Colombia is showing up among patients in South Florida, increasing infections and putting health officials on alert as calls grow louder for unvaccinated individuals to get inoculated. Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System, told WPLG in Miami earlier this week that the B.1.621 variant has accounted for about 10% of coronavirus patients, trailing behind delta, the now dominant variant in the United States that's been ravaging the nation's unvaccinated, an

  • Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning as 8.2-magnitude tremor strikes off coast

    An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 has struck off the coast of Alaskan peninsula

  • Report: UK could hit 40 Celsius soon due to climate change

    Britain has become wetter and warmer as a result of climate change, with the country's 10 hottest years in more than a century occurring since 2002, a report by leading meteorologists said Thursday. The annual “State of the U.K. Climate” report, published in the International Journal of Climatology, said 2020 was the fifth wettest and third warmest year on record stretching back to the 19th century. Last year’s average winter temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius (41.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than the 1981 to 2010 average.

  • Pandemic Aid Programs Spur a Record Drop in Poverty

    WASHINGTON — The huge increase in government aid prompted by the coronavirus pandemic will cut poverty nearly in half this year from prepandemic levels and push the share of Americans in poverty to the lowest level on record, according to the most comprehensive analysis yet of a vast but temporary expansion of the safety net. The number of poor Americans is expected to fall by nearly 20 million from 2018 levels, a decline of almost 45%. The country has never cut poverty so much in such a short p

  • Vacationing Texas couple among four dead or missing after Colorado mudslide, son says

    The Texas couple was vacationing at a cabin in a Colorado canyon where flooding destroyed homes.

  • Pennsylvania Republican blasts election audit, rebukes fraud claims

    A Republican lawmaker in Pennsylvania has come out against his colleagues' "forensic" audit of the 2020 election, becoming the party's first statewide official to publicly call for an end to the effort and warn of electoral consequences for the party. In an op-ed on Thursday, state senator Dan Laughlin says that moves to investigate Donald Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the state are being made "absent credible evidence of fraud" and won't change the outcome, as some voters hope. "The current attempt to discredit the 2020 election results runs headlong into an unmistakable truth," wrote Laughlin, a centre-right Republican from Erie County.

  • 3-year-old talks to ‘ghost’ on family vacation

    Authorities say his description matches that of a woman who went missing in the same area last year. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has the hair-raising story.

  • Pacific tsunami warnings lifted after big quake in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -Tsunami warnings were lifted for Alaska and the rest of Pacific after a huge earthquake of 8.2 magnitude struck the seismically active U.S. state in the late hours on Wednesday. In Alaska, small tsunami waves measuring under a foot above tide level were observed in Sand Point, Old Harbor, King Cove, Kodiak, Unalaska and Alitak Bay, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC). Among them was Seward on the Kenai Peninsula, south of Anchorage, where sirens blared and residents were told to move to higher ground.

  • The activists sabotaging railways in solidarity with Indigenous people

    People coming to the aid of the Wet’suwet’en nation to stop a pipeline are using direct action that is prompting terror charges A train carrying crude oil burns after being derailed on 22 December 2020 in Custer, Washington. Photograph: David Ryder/Getty Images The night of 28 November, Samantha Brooks, 24, hunched over the railway tracks near Bellingham, Washington, about 32km (20 miles) south of the Canada-US border and installed a “shunt,” according to trial documents obtained by the Guardian