Alaska experiences 8.2 magnitude earthquake, largest in decades

Alaska experienced one of its largest earthquakes in decades on Wednesday night.

The 8.2 magnitude earthquake, which also sparked fears of a possible tsunami, hit at 10:15 p.m. local time, and its epicenter was 65 miles off the Alaska Peninsula village of Perryville, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The quake is the largest since 1965, according to United States Geological Survey earthquake records for Alaska.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

A tsunami warning was issued for various parts of the state shortly after the earthquake, though it has since been canceled. Residents had been advised to move to higher ground in the event of an impending tsunami.

"All #Tsunami alerts for the #Alaska coastline have been cancelled," the National Tsunami Warning Center said. "Remember, strong and unusual currents may continue for several hours. If you have damage, please report it to your local officials. Stay safe, get some rest, and we'll keep the watch for you. Good night."

"We are now all clear and anxiously awaited for any announcement about a wave hitting [our] island," Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson told CNN. "The Emergency Operations Council was up and working monitoring and informing the public of any updates. Citizens did [evacuate]."

Branson added the incident was "the strongest earthquake since 1964 and our 3rd evacuation in 18 months, but we are all good and grateful now."

Wednesday's earthquake was the third major earthquake that has hit Alaska in the last 18 months, and there have been eight earthquakes recorded in the area with a magnitude of 7 or higher since 1900, according to the USGS.

