Alaska governor's travel signals move to return to normalcy

  • Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, center, listens as residents discuss a levee they have concerns with on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Hyder, Alaska. Hyder was among the southeast Alaska communities that Dunleavy visited as part of a one-day trip. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
  • Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy climbs into a float plane in Ketchikan, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, as he prepares to travel to the community of Hyder near the U.S.-Canada border. Dunleavy visited several southeast Alaska communities as part of a one-day trip. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
  • Metlakatla Indian Community Mayor Reginald Atkinson, fourth from left, laughs as he presents gifts to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Metlakatla, Alaska. Dunleavy is shown second from left, holding a talking stick he was given as a gift. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
  • Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, center, gathers with members of Mark and Amy Bach's family as they prepare to pose for a photo on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Hyder, Alaska. The family also invited Dunleavy to their home before he left Hyder, a small community near the U.S.-Canada border and one of the stops on Dunleavy's one-day visit to southeast Alaska communities on April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
  • John Judson, standing second from right, and his daughter, Jasmine Pattison, standing in center, stop to greet Gov. Mike Dunleavy, seated at left, at The Landing Restaurant in Ketchikan, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dunleavy visited Ketchikan as part of a one-day trip in southeast Alaska. Also seated at the table are Dr. Anne Zink, the state's chief medical officer, and Alaska state Sen. Bert Stedman. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
  • Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, right, and state Sen. Bert Stedman are shown during a meeting with area leaders in Ketchikan, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dunleavy visited Ketchikan as part of a one-day trip in southeast Alaska that included travel by small float plane to the communities of Hyder and Metlakatla. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
1 / 6

Alaska Governor Travel

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, center, listens as residents discuss a levee they have concerns with on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Hyder, Alaska. Hyder was among the southeast Alaska communities that Dunleavy visited as part of a one-day trip. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
BECKY BOHRER
·5 min read

METLAKATLA, Alaska (AP) — Drummers and singers welcomed Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy to Metlakatla, with some blowing fluffy white eagle feather down — symbolic of spreading peace in Tsimshian culture — before he went to a meeting with tribal leaders on the only Indian reserve in Alaska.

In Hyder, a tiny southeast Alaska town on the border with Canada, Mark and Amy Bach invited Dunleavy to their house, where they had brownies waiting and most of their 12 children who live at home broke out instruments and sang for him.

In Ketchikan, diners wanting to say hi or get a photo stopped by Dunleavy's table as he ate breakfast with Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, and the area's state senator.

In a trip aimed in part at promoting signs of re-emerging normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dunleavy visited the three southeast Alaska communities in one day last week, taking advantage of a streak of sunny weather in a region notorious for its rains for a journey that included float plane travel.

The Republican governor tested positive for COVID-19 in February and has spent most of his term under the threat of a recall effort. He cited increasing vaccine rates and efforts to manage the pandemic in seeking to move the state toward getting back to normal, including resuming trips like the one last Thursday.

“You have to start getting out," Dunleavy said, adding that issues the communities faced related to the pandemic and infrastructure also factored in to the decision. Hearing from people face-to-face is different than getting a letter, he said.

Ketchikan, which relies heavily on tourism, faces a second summer without stops from large cruise ships. Metlakatla officials are seeking to advance an electrical transmission project, and Canadian travel restrictions have affected Hyder, whose only road access is through Canada. Dunleavy and Zink brought COVID-19 vaccines to share with residents of Stewart, British Columbia, a couple miles over the border from Hyder.

The trip also showed the challenges of getting around a state where most communities lack road access in or out.

Dunleavy flew on Alaska Airlines about 230 miles (370 kilometers) from Juneau to Ketchikan, where he met with area leaders.

Dunleavy then had to fold his 6-foot-7-inch (2-meter) frame into the front passenger seat of a float plane — joking he needed a shoehorn to do so — for a roughly 75-mile (120 kilometer) flight to Hyder over snowy, mountainous terrain. From Hyder, he took the float plane, which carried seven people, to Metlakatla and later back to Ketchikan. By the time he returned to Juneau, about 14 hours had passed.

Dunleavy said his trip illustrated how Alaska is “an amazing place” and told The Associated Press he is considering seeking re-election next year, even as opponents continue gathering signatures to try to force a recall election. The recall effort was fueled early on by anger over budget vetoes and proposed cuts. Dunleavy gave no timetable for making a decision on whether to seek re-election, saying his focus has been on the pandemic and the state's economic recovery.

“But I know that decisions have to be made and people need to know what my future’s going to hold. So, I’ll let people know soon,” he said.

Leaders in Ketchikan and Metlakatla, communities only accessible by air or water, brought up concerns with the state-run ferry system that many residents rely on, including ticket costs on boats that spike as the number of booked passengers rises.

During Dunleavy's first year in office in 2019, he proposed deep cuts to the ferry system as part of a broader plan to cut state spending that put him at odds with legislative leaders and drew public outrage. The impact of cuts that were made to the system were compounded by other issues, including maintenance needs within the fleet, resulting in limited service to some communities.

Dunleavy and legislative leaders said they are working on plans to bring more reliability in scheduling to the system.

Leaders of the Alaska House's bipartisan majority have said there is better communication with Dunleavy's office this year, and he agreed there is a different dynamic.

“We’ve been hit with a pandemic and an economic meltdown, the likes we’ve never seen. It’s ... all hands on deck for Alaska,” he said.

At The Landing Restaurant in Ketchikan, John Judson and his daughter, Jasmine Pattison, stopped by Dunleavy's table to say hi. Pattison, a recent nursing program graduate, was excited to meet Zink, one of the public faces of Alaska's COVID-19 response.

“As a woman leader, she's been fantastic,” Pattison said, adding later: “It's really great for a lot of us nurses to be able to look up to that.”

In Hyder, estimated population 70, residents met Dunleavy at the float plane dock and then drove him around, including to the U.S.-Canada border to meet Stewart's mayor and to a levee that several said needs attention.

Paul Larkin, with the Hyder Community Association, called the visit “probably one of the biggest ones we've ever had” by state officials.

One of the Bachs' children was waiting outside their house as the pickup carrying Dunleavy pulled up. Amy Bach, who said her family is involved in ministry work, said they wanted to show their hospitality.

“We'd have had him for dinner if they had time,” she said.

Dunleavy joked with the kids about how he could hit his head on the ceiling's low-hanging beams and asked questions about the house. The Bachs, after two songs by the kids, sent Dunleavy off with a bear painting and brownies for the road.

He was greeted warmly, too, in Metlakatla, where he received a welcome in the Tsimshian language. As he made his way up the dock ramp to the street level with Metlakatla Indian Community Mayor Reginald Atkinson and others, the singers and drummers performed.

“It’s been a while since a governor has come to Metlakatla, and you are more than welcome,” Atkinson told Dunleavy at the start of his meeting with tribal leaders. Dunleavy later was given gifts that included a talking stick.

Atkinson said the tribe's relationship with the state had “kind of faded," saying the tribe and state had been "kind of inactive in collaborating."

The tribe is “looking forward to a renewed relationship with the state of Alaska," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP senators grill potential Biden Supreme Court pick

    After a flurry of Trump judicial appointments, President Joe Biden's first nominees to the federal courts showcased their striking diversity in Senate testimony Wednesday, even as Republicans grilled the candidates over the role of race in the judicial system, religious liberty and expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Biden nominated to replace Merrick Garland on the high-profile D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals when he picked Garland for attorney general, was a main focus of GOP questions given her status as a leading contender if there's a high court vacancy.

  • Tim Scott Resorts to Twisted, Cynical Logic to Defend GOP Voter Suppression

    Sen. Tim Scott's rebuttal of Biden's speech amplified the dark logic at the heart of the GOP's war on voting rights

  • 10 Things in Politics: Giuliani steps over Biden's parade

    Plus Biden's big address and Pennsylvania Avenue's double standard.

  • Lawmakers clear EU COVID pass but it may not ensure smooth travel

    European lawmakers on Thursday approved the creation of an EU-wide COVID-19 certificate sought by southern member states to help revive summer tourism, but the move could be undermined by their differing vaccination and testing rules. The fate of the project, which tourism-dependent countries Spain and Greece hope will help resuscitate their economies, hinges on further negotiations between EU lawmakers, member states and the European Union's executive commission. The plan aims to introduce a standard pass for people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus to travel across the 27-nation bloc, but is complicated by member states' differing goals and approaches to vaccination or testing.

  • Republicans shake their heads, doze off, and live-tweet during Biden's first joint address to Congress

    "This whole thing could have just been an email," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted after the speech.

  • Detroit Lions pick Penei Sewell at No. 7. Here is what they’re getting.

    Steven Ruiz breaks down how Penei Sewell fits for the Lions and provides his pros and cons.

  • Florida lawmakers pass bill restricting mail voting, drop boxes

    Florida's Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would impose several restrictions on voting.The big picture: The bill, passed by the state House on Wednesday, now goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to sign it. Florida is one of several states with GOP-controlled legislatures that have pushed to restrict voting access in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Georgia faced widespread controversy in March after becoming the first battleground state to pass widespread voting restrictions.Opponents of the legislation say the restrictions would disproportionately affect communities of color. The Florida bill includes measures that would:Require identification for voters who want to submit a ballot by drop box.Bar nonpartisan groups from providing items “with the intent to influence” voters within a 150-foot radius of a polling location.Further limit who can collect and drop off absentee ballots. The bill passed the state House 77-40 and Senate 23-17, largely along party lines. What they're saying: A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis said he supports the bill, noting it "will ensure that Florida remains a national leader in election security, integrity and transparency," ABC News reports.“The governor praised Florida’s election performance as the gold standard, then he quickly pivoted to the national narrative, claiming without evidence that there was fraud and voting irregularities that would plague the state without these changes,” state Sen. Janet Cruz, a Democrat from Tampa, told the Washington Post this week.“If you can’t win by promoting the best candidate, you win by making it harder for the other side to vote,” Cruz added. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Nikki Bella Claps Back at Claims That She 'Vacations' Without Artem Chigvintsev and Baby Matteo

    "No, I don't do vacations without my fiancé and baby intentionally," Nikki Bella said

  • The ‘seesaw’ secret to William and Kate’s carefully balanced marriage

    It was teatime on the day of the Royal Wedding, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had just wowed the crowds outside Buckingham Palace by emerging from the gates in a dark blue Aston Martin DB6 MkII featuring the number plate ‘JU5T WED’. Waving from the stylish convertible, belonging to the Prince of Wales, as an RAF helicopter flew overhead, it brought a formal day of Royal pomp and pageantry to a light-hearted end as the joyful newlyweds motored up The Mall before parking outside Clarence House, Prince William’s former London home. Unbeknown to the flag-waving well-wishers outside, there was another spontaneous moment of informality as the bride and groom, still dressed in their wedding finery, rejected the offer of a glass of the finest Champagne in favour of a pot of tea for two instead.

  • Carlos Vela still out for LAFC, and his long-term future with team is unclear

    Diego Rossi is expected to play Saturday for LAFC vs. Houston, but Carlos Vela won't. Will the 2019 Golden Boot winner remain with team beyond 2021?

  • Chris Wallace praises President Biden's address and predicts it will be 'a popular speech'

    While Wallace had nothing but good things to say about President Biden's address, Fox News contributor Ben Domenech completely disagreed.

  • Trump was pitched on founding a $15 billion 'conservative media powerhouse' called Trump Media Group

    Trump has for months considered starting his own digital media company, but was reportedly not taken with this idea.

  • Analysis-Vexed but vulnerable, Erdogan avoids escalating genocide dispute with Biden

    Despite its fury with the United States for calling the Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide, Turkey is for now avoiding a showdown which could hurt its fragile economy and scupper hopes of better ties with U.S.-allied Arab states. President Tayyip Erdogan angrily condemned Joe Biden's characterisation of the killings a century ago, saying the U.S. president should "look in the mirror" and examine the fate of Native Americans wiped out by settlers who founded his country. But the usually combative Turkish leader, who has often used foreign disputes to rally domestic support, is more focused on reviving a battered economy which is key to his longterm re-election prospects.

  • Covid Shots Come in Bulk. The World Needs Single Servings

    (Bloomberg) -- The rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines is one of medicine’s greatest achievements, but distribution hasn’t been easy. Vials full of doses often must be kept in extreme cold, and once opened have to be used quickly, sometimes prompting health workers to run out into the street looking for someone to take the leftovers.Now vaccination campaigns in the U.S. and some other countries are moving from mass demand to more targeted efforts to reach the hesitant -- and doctors want easier ways to deliver shots.The ideal in many instances would be a pre-filled syringe, simple to store with no excess to worry about. But drugmakers haven’t made that a priority yet, and other measures to deliver vaccines to smaller, farther-flung populations are coming along slowly, presenting a challenge in the next phase of the immunization effort.Doctors’ offices and clinics “need to reach people in their persuadable moment,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said April 21 at a briefing hosted by the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “And it’s difficult to do that when these products are shipped in 10-dose vials, or even sometimes five-dose vials.”Campaign NeedsLarge shipments of vials filled to the brim suit the needs of a campaign aimed at eventually vaccinating most of the world’s population. More than 1 billion shots have been administered globally, according to Bloomberg’s vaccination tracker, and more than a fifth of them in the U.S. alone. Large lots remain a priority globally, even as the U.S. campaign enters a new, more targeted stage.Long the container of choice for immunizations, multi-dose vials consist of just a glass vessel and rubber stopper. While they require less testing and are cheaper to use than pre-filled syringes, the vaccine within them expires six to 12 hours after the first use.Almost a third of Americans are fully immunized, but getting to a level at which vaccines will keep the virus largely at bay will increasingly require reaching residents who have misgivings about the shots. Those are most likely to be given at locations like primary-care doctor’s offices and clinics, where fewer doses might be needed each day, experts said.“In the accelerated effort to make vaccines available to the world as quickly as possible, the easiest and fastest option was to go to multi-dose vials,” said Bernie Clark, vice president of biologics marketing and strategy for Catalent Pharma Solutions. “There will be different needs in the future, versus when we were in the middle of the pandemic last year.”Pre-filled syringes could become more common in the next year or two, said Christopher Cassidy, vice president of pharmaceutical systems at Schott North America, a maker of both vials and syringes. The need will become especially great if booster shots are required to battle new variants of the coronavirus, he said.Yet the devices aren’t a major focus for vaccine manufacturers that have been racing to get shots developed, cleared and distributed. Pfizer Inc., whose Covid vaccine developed with partner BioNTech SE was the first authorized in the U.S., isn’t currently developing a pre-filled version, a spokesman said. Coming up with slightly more convenient packaging hasn’t been the first priority for Moderna Inc. either, according to a spokesperson.Schott and Catalent, which also makes pre-filled syringes, say they’re in discussions with companies now around Covid vaccines, but that the shift will take time. Becton Dickinson and Co., one of the top makers of syringes, has said it’s investing about $1.2 billion over four years on manufacturing capabilities and technology for pre-fillable syringes and other drug delivery systems that could also be of use for pandemic response.Government ContractLast year, the U.S. government granted privately held ApiJect Systems Corp. a $138 million contract to produce pre-filled syringes for Covid-19 shots. At the time, ApiJect, which doesn’t have a history of making the devices, said it would make 100 million by the end of last year and half a billion by the close of 2021. A $590 million government loan to support the work was approved, which the Stamford, Connecticut-based company says hasn’t been finalized or funded.ApiJect hasn’t produced any pre-filled syringes for commercial use, NBC reported last week. The company has manufactured some devices, now being tested by drugmakers, that will require regulatory review before they’re sold, according to Steven Hofman, a spokesman.ApiJect can produce 45 million doses a month through a partnership with a contract development manufacturer in South Carolina, he said. Making 100 million syringes in 2020 was dependent on vaccine availability and regulatory clearance, he said.“When we got the contracts there was some degree of uncertainty as to whether there would be enough glass vials and syringes” for the vaccine rollout, concerns that have since eased, Hofman said.Vaccine PrioritiesOther modifications -- making shots that can be more easily stored at warmer temperatures and developing booster shots -- should be higher priorities than pre-filled syringes, said Nicole Lurie, a strategic adviser to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which funds Covid vaccine development. When she served as a Health and Human Services official during the pandemic of H1N1 swine flu, Lurie said, pre-filled syringe production came at the expense of time and volume.“Nobody’s ever going to be completely happy with everything,” she said Thursday. “So prioritizing is really, really important.”Other steps are being taken to make dosing more convenient. Pfizer, which ships its vaccines in packages of 1,170 doses, will also begin offering smaller 25-vial pack sizes that contain 450 doses at the end of May. The move will give U.S. vaccine sites flexibility, said Tanya Alcorn, vice president, biopharma global supply chain.Pfizer, whose vaccine must be kept in an ultra-cold freezer, is also developing new formulations, including a ready-to-use, six-dose vial that could be available by the end of the year and would be stored in a standard freezer. A freeze-dried powder version, which is stored as a single dose in a vial and could be refrigerated, is aimed at early 2022.The company is also looking at whether its currently-available vaccine, which today can be kept for only five days in a refrigerator, can be stored there for longer periods. It’s one of the most common questions Pfizer gets from health-care providers, Alcorn said.“We are always thinking of different infrastructures. Different countries have different needs. Even within a country you have cities, you have rural areas,” she said. “It’s important for us to have different programs and different offerings.”Moderna also said earlier Thursday that it’s developing a version of its vaccine that could be stored for three months at refrigerator temperatures, which could facilitate distribution to doctors’ offices and other smaller settings. Currently, the vaccine can be stored one month in a refrigerator and up to seven months in a standard freezer.Such changes will make it easier for rural clinics and urgent-care centers, which typically have refrigerators but may not have deep freezers, to store shots, said Cody Powers, a principal at consulting firm ZS who advises manufacturers of Covid vaccines.Requests for pre-filled syringes are “probably good news. It means we’re far enough in the vaccine process where the modality starts to matter,” he said. “In much of the world, that’s a luxury.”(Updates with Pfizer comments in final section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China slightly eases international flight suspension rules

    China's aviation regulator will slightly relax suspension rules on international flights due to COVID-19 as it seeks to facilitate more flexible capacity arrangement for airlines, it said on Wednesday. Airlines can now choose to cap the load factor on a flight, or percentage of seats filled, to no more than 40% for four weeks if more than five but less than 10 passengers on a previous flight test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a statement. The new rules would be effective since May 1, CAAC added.

  • Lana Del Rey's cover art for her new album is so bad that fans started a petition to ban her from PicsArt

    On Tuesday, the "Wild at Heart" singer announced that her eighth studio album, "Blue Banisters," will be released on July 4. Reactions were mixed.

  • Social equity in marijuana industry still largely pipe dream

    Terrence Hewing was working for a package delivery company in 2007 when police approached his cargo van in suburban Denver. Hewing lost his job and, because of his criminal record, for years struggled to find housing and a stable, well-paying career. Hewing, 39, recently became one of only a few Black entrepreneurs to receive a business license in Colorado’s recreational marijuana industry.

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • A Russian streamer whose girlfriend died after being locked in the cold during his livestream was sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to reports

    The Russian streamer known as Stas Reeflay, was sentenced after he was recorded leaving his girlfriend in the cold, where she died.