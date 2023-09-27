Alaska murder suspect accused of threatening to kill Central Florida sheriff

A man in Alaska is accused of threatening Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

A grand jury indicted Joshua Wahl on charges of cyberstalking and transmitting threats.

They said Wahl made several threats online, including one that said he would “blind and kill” the sheriff over his stance on antisemitism.

Read: ‘Guardian of Israel’ award given to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Chitwood addressed the arrest on social media, saying “Not every loser threatening violence on the internet gets caught, but I’m glad one more is getting a dose of reality.”

Wahl is also facing charges of double murder in an unrelated case in Alaska.

Read: Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood sued by an antisemitic group

