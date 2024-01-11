Alaska says it will continue to cancel flights though Saturday

More bad news for Alaska Airlines passengers. Hundreds more flights will be canceled through Saturday because of the grounded Boeing jet.

The news comes as a Hawaii-bound Alaska flight on a Boeing 737 was diverted to Portland this afternoon because of “communications issues.”

It’s the second emergency landing there in five days. Last Friday, a hole blew out of Alaska Flight 12-82 minutes after the 7-37 MAX 9 took off from Portland.

Now the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating this latest case, too.

This is surely unwelcome news for Alaska’s passengers. But many of Alaska’s passengers say they remain loyal. Still, it is easy to find someone whose travel plans have been affected by the grounding of the 737 MAX 9.

The lines at Alaska Airlines are getting shorter. But even now some five days after a near catastrophic blowout on Alaska Flight 1282 over Portland, the ripple effects are still being felt.

“We tried to get a flight back from Houston and we couldn’t get on Alaska Airlines,” said Tim McGuire, Juneau, AK. “So, we booked on Delta.”

This couple from Alaska was in Houston for the UW Husky’s appearance in the National College Football championships. But they are taking both the Huskies’ 34-13 loss and any travel issues with Alaska in stride.

“And we did it early enough, we got a flight back pretty easily,” said McGuire.

He said he was back in Alaska.

“Yeah, going back to Juneau,” McGuire said.

“Those people are lucky they got the plane back down safely,” said Sarajean Fujioka, Juneau.

She says her confidence in Alaska has not been shaken.

Vicki Kreps was on board the ill-fated flight Friday night.

“We got the masks on and settled in,” said Kreps. “Brady reached for my hand and then they said ‘This is now when we pray, right Grammie?’ And I said, ‘Yep. This is when we pray.’”

She was escorting her young grandchildren back home to Southern California.

All three were sitting in Row 19 when a door plug blew out at Row 26. No one was sitting in the seat next to the window.

She, too, praised the Alaska crew for the survival of all 171 passengers on board.

“On the flight, the crew were just amazing,” said Kreps. “Really felt, they were in it with us, right?”

With the Boeing 737 MAX 9 grounded until further notice, she says she has one major concern.

“Just really making sure it doesn’t happen again,” Kreps said.

That is a sentiment Boeing’s chief executive says he shares. His voice broke as he spoke to his employees during a safety meeting.

Alaska says they are working with passengers to make sure they can get alternate flights.