Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said he'll 'support' Sen. Lisa Murkowski's reelection

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
dan sullivan
Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Kenneth Braithwaite, U.S. President Donald Trumps nominee for navy secretary, May 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said he would support his fellow Sen. Lisa Murkowski for reelection after the two GOP lawmakers split in their votes to convict President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial.

"We don't agree on everything, but we make a good team for Alaska," Sullivan said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, noting that Murkowski has supported him throughout the years. "If Sen. Murkowski runs again, I'm going to support her."

The two senators from Alaska landed on opposite sides of Trump's impeachment trial vote. Sullivan voted to acquit Trump while Murkowski was one of the seven GOP senators to vote in favor to convict Trump. The former president responded by publicly stating that he would not endorse her during her reelection.

"I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski," Trump told Politico. "I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be - in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator."

Murkowski was one of the first Republican senators to call on Trump to resign following the US Capitol insurrection. "I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage," Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News. Alaska's Republican Party censured Murkowski for her impeachment vote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

