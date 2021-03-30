Alaska Senate Candidate: Lisa Murkowski not standing up to 'radical Biden agenda'
Alaska Senate Candidate Kelly Tshibaka launches run against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowksi.
Sullivan told ABC's "This Week" that the two Alaska lawmakers "don't agree on everything, but we make a good team for Alaska."
An early Republican candidate announced plans Monday to seek the Alaska U.S. Senate seat that has been held since 2002 by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Tshibaka posted on social media a copy of her resignation letter as department commissioner, dated Monday, and a campaign video referred to her as former commissioner. Alaska Gov. Dunleavy, in a statement appointing an acting commissioner, thanked Tshibaka for her service.
But the first draft is often composed by whiners.Hear the sonorous excuses for standing by Trump as hundreds of thousands of American died unnecessarily that former coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx offered in an hour-long look-back at the pandemic on CNN Sunday night, telling Dr. Sanjay Gupta that after the first 100,000 U.S. deaths from the virus, “all of the rest … could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.” She also complained about the personal crises she endured like a “very uncomfortable” call from the president after she warned about the pandemic’s severity on TV.Donald Trump shot back in a lengthy statement on Monday, defending his handling of COVID while calling Birx "a proven liar with very little credibility left" and Dr. Anthony Fauci—who also appeared in the program and who the former president said, “would ask not to be in the same room as her”—“the king of ‘flip-flops.’” He then congratulated himself for not following the advice of “self-promoters” with “bad instincts and faulty recommendations.”Dr. Birx Recounts 'Very Uncomfortable' Trump Conversation: ‘I Feel Like I Was Being Watched’That came after former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows told former Trump senior advisor Steve Bannon that “what we heard last night on CNN was rhetoric we never heard in the West Wing,” adding that the ‘uncomfortable’ call had nothing to do with a TV appearance but with “the fact that Deborah Birx started talking about keeping schools closed and remote learning” which he harrumphed was not “based on science” because Trump “never went against” the advice of medical advisers.Oh sure, the medical experts advised that the coronavirus was the sniffles that would disappear like a miracle any day. But we expect no less of Trump or Meadows, who served at Trump’s pleasure and remains in his orbit. We deserve more from Birx, public servant and doctor. What’s the deep state for if not to save us from politicians? For months, Birx violated her oath to do no harm and for what: Trump’s approval, a Diet Coke in the Oval Office, feature stories about how she draped her Hermes scarves when the only stories should have been about how to wear a mask?Dr. Anthony Fauci had the decency to grimace, wipe his brow, hip check Trump to get up to the podium and counter his fiction with a few facts. Even he could have done more but now he’s making up for lost time running our COVID response while Birx is on an apology tour to what purpose: our understanding of the tough spot she was in, or as the first step on her way to a cable gig, or to be forgiven? There are a half million dead who can’t grant absolution and the rest of us who shouldn’t.Instead she should be forced to listen to a continuous loop of herself on CBN one year ago this week when she praised Trump’s handling of COVID. "He’s so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data,” she said, noting, his “ability to analyze and integrate data.” This takes her out of the category of intimidated bureaucrat and into that of quivering hack.To be clear, Birx had a protected civil service job. She didn’t have to play to an audience of one with alternate facts to stay in Trump’s good graces. It wasn’t lost on Birx that at one of the first briefings on the virus, CDC Dr. Nancy Messonier spoke the truth about the sacrifices the pandemic would demand of us and was never seen at the podium again. No wonder Birx sat still with a Nancy Reagan gaze when Trump suggested bleach as a cure.It wasn’t only Birx. Renowned doctors and scientists flinched under the hostile regime of Health and Human Service’s Alex Azar, a cabinet secretary pulled out of a hat. On CNN, former FDA Chief Stephen Hahn said he never shouted in their meetings but wouldn’t say the same of Azar; while CDC head Robert Redfield said Azar pressured him to change his guidance. Azar had someone on staff whose main job was to keep Fauci off the air.Oddly, Pence had his defenders. But only in the land of those blinded by Trump would the one-eyed man get a pass for his “good intentions,” good enough to do everything Trump wanted him to. He’s so in thrall to Trump, he’s forgiven him for almost getting him killed.As part of his mandate to solve problems, President Biden is racing to catch up with New Zealand, South Korea and Germany, countries that saved the lives Birx conceded could have been spared here. He’s also just launched an investigation into tampering in scientific decisions and if he finds what’s obvious, build a wall to protect such decisions from any political interference going forward.The Biden review isn’t academic. If a Republican wins in 2024, he or she will be in the Trump mold, if it’s not the man from Mar a Lago himself, now doing stand-up at weddings in his hotel he’s so starved for attention. He left behind a party that doesn't believe in government or in science: the pandemic, of course, and also melted polar ice caps, and extreme weather in Texas.In all this, it's not just self-involved politicians who did the wrong thing but experts we rely on to do what’s right. Block out the self-serving accounts emerging now. History will tell us who was who.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Ketanji Brown Jackson nominated to replace Merrick Garland on US appeals court, as part of president’s 11 diverse selections Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated to replace attorney general Merrick Garland on the US appeals court for the District of Columbia circuit. Photograph: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images Joe Biden has announced a “trailblazing” set of federal judicial nominees, 11 picks including three Black women. Ketanji Brown Jackson, a US district judge, was nominated on Tuesday to replace attorney general Merrick Garland on the influential US appeals court for the District of Columbia circuit. In 2016, Garland was nominated for the supreme court by Barack Obama but blocked from even receiving a hearing by Republicans determined to fill the vacancy themselves. It was a hugely dramatic gambit by then Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, as he set out to transform the federal judiciary. With McConnell’s help, Donald Trump was able to do so. On the campaign trail last year, Biden pledged to name the first Black woman to the supreme court. Jackson, who regularly clashed with the Trump administration, now moves into that spotlight. Many liberals are eyeing retirement for Stephen Breyer, at 82 the oldest member of the court, for whom Jackson once clerked. When she was sworn in as a district judge, in May 2013, Breyer delivered the oath. “She sees things from different points of view,” he said, “and she sees somebody else’s point of view and understands it.” In December, Biden asked senators for a diverse slate of possible judicial picks. “We are particularly focused on nominating individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench,” he said, “including those who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys and those who represent Americans in every walk of life.” His first picks, which the Washington Post called “the largest and earliest batch … by a new administration in decades”, also include the first Muslim named to a district court, Zahid Quraishi, a New Jersey judge. In a statement to the Post, Biden said: “This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession. “Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our constitution and impartially to the American people – and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience and perspective that makes our nation strong.” On Tuesday he also named Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the Chicago-based seventh circuit and Tiffany Cunningham for the federal circuit in Washington. Among other appointments, Florence Pan will if confirmed be the first Asian American woman on the DC district court, while Lydia Griggsby will be the first black woman on the Maryland district court. Judge Rupa Ranga Puttagunta, a Washington DC local judge of Indian ancestry, is nominated for DC superior court. Nomination hearings could begin in April. Biden and the Democratic Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, have work to do. McConnell and Trump placed three justices on the supreme court, giving it a 6-3 conservative majority. But the extensive reshaping of the judiciary below the highest court could be their most lasting legacy. Observers have noted, for example, that though punitive voting rights restrictions being passed in Republican-led states are being challenged in court, the judiciary that will hear such cases is heavily staffed with conservatives. McConnell was proud of his ruthlessness, telling Fox News there was one reason so many vacancies were left for Trump to fill. “I’ll tell you why,” he said, in December 2019. “I was in charge of what we did the last two years of the Obama administration.” Last April, he told an interviewer his “motto for the year is leave no vacancy behind”. Trump’s success contributed to his strength at the polls. In 2019, Josh Blackman, a professor at the South Texas College of Law, told the Guardian: “Not all conservatives are happy with a lot of things Trump has done, but on judges he’s killing it. It’s an across-the-board success that we’ve seen in this area.” Biden must now attempt to begin to redress the balance.
