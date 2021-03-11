Alaska Senate takes action against member over virus rules

  • Alaska Senate Secretary Liz Clark, right, holds a copy of the Alaska Legislature's uniform rules as she talks to Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, center, while Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna and Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Reinbold was excluded from most spaces in the Alaska State Capitol until she follows the Legislature's anti-COVID policies. (James Brooks/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle River Republican, holds a copy of the Alaska Constitution during a committee hearing in Juneau, Alaska. The Alaska Senate voted Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to allow leadership to restrict access to the Capitol by Reinbold, who fellow lawmakers say has refused to follow measures meant to guard against COVID-19. The 18-1 vote came 51 days into a legislative session throughout which Reinbold has worn a clear face shield that legislative leaders say runs afoul of masking rules. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
  • Alaska Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, talks to Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich, D-Anchorage, before the start of a floor session at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Alaska Senate voted Wednesday to allow leadership to restrict access to the Capitol by Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold, who fellow lawmakers say has refused to follow measures meant to guard against COVID-19. (James Brooks/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)
  • Alaska Senate Rules Committee Chairman Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, introduces a motion that would allow Senate leaders to exclude Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River from most spaces in the Alaska State Capitol until she follows anti-COVID procedures in Juneau Alaska, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The measure passed, 18-1. (James Brooks/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)
1 / 4

Alaska Lawmaker-Mask

Alaska Senate Secretary Liz Clark, right, holds a copy of the Alaska Legislature's uniform rules as she talks to Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, center, while Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna and Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Reinbold was excluded from most spaces in the Alaska State Capitol until she follows the Legislature's anti-COVID policies. (James Brooks/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BECKY BOHRER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate voted Wednesday to allow leadership to restrict access to the Capitol by Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold, who fellow lawmakers say has refused to follow measures meant to guard against COVID-19.

The 18-1 vote, allowing leadership to enforce COVID-19 mitigation policies on members “until they are fully compliant,” came 51 days into a legislative session throughout which Reinbold has worn a clear face shield that legislative leaders say runs afoul of masking rules. This week marked the first apparent public signs of pushback against the face shield by leadership.

Senate Rules Chair Gary Stevens, a Kodiak Republican, said Reinbold also is not following testing protocols or submitting to temperature checks and questions that are standard for admittance to the building. “Inordinate” amounts of time have been spent “trying to reason” with her or provide masks that meet U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he said.

Senators on the floor do not use each other's names but after recent dustups, including a back-and-forth between Reinbold and Senate President Peter Micciche before Wednesday's floor session, it was clear who Stevens was speaking about. Reinbold was not present for the vote.

Micciche later told reporters things came to a head following COVID-19 cases associated with the Capitol, including a person he says is close to him and hospitalized with the illness. He said the Legislature needs to ensure it can get its work done, and staff have raised safety concerns. While many people do not like the rules, “we recognize the responsibility to keep each other and our employees safe,” he said.

“And we have a zero tolerance at this point for anyone unwilling to observe those rules,” said Micciche, a Soldotna Republican.

Reinbold, of Eagle River, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. On social media, she said she is under “intense pressure by Senate leadership to follow controversial and arbitrarily applied” rules, and said she does not like “anyone to be forced to disclose health issues or test results,” citing privacy concerns.

She said she took a COVID-19 test this weekend “under pressure” and conveyed, “begrudgingly," the negative result to leadership.

Her actions “are to protect my constitutional rights, including civil liberties and those who I represent, even under immense pressure and public scrutiny,” she said.

Micciche said Reinbold remained chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a member of the Republican-led majority. He said she would be given access to the Senate gallery for floor sessions and be able to participate in committee hearings remotely. He said an “adequately equipped space” in another location would be found for her to work from in what he said he hopes is a temporary situation.

Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, a Palmer Republican, said it’s the duty of lawmakers to change the rules if they don’t like them, and she said she hoped they could do that.

She changed her vote from no to yes, noting that accommodations would be made so that “every senator can still represent their district.”

Sen. Mike Shower, a Wasilla Republican, was the lone no vote. Reinbold was listed as excused.

Reinbold also has been at odds with Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a fellow Republican, who has accused her of misrepresenting the state's COVID-19 response and has refused to send members of his administration before her committee. She has called his accusations baseless.

Recommended Stories

  • Fighting through the pain: Lady Gaga sends message of support to Japan

    "Through the years, seeing and hearing about the vast recovery of your beautiful cities, I have so much respect to the people of Japan for your strength, kindness and love for each other," the American singer-songwriter and actress said in a video posted on her Twitter account. A 9.0-magnitude quake - one of the strongest on record - and tsunami hit northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, claiming nearly 20,000 victims, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. "It seems like yesterday that I was watching the shocking footage of the devastating earthquake and tsunami on the news and thinking, what can I do to help," Lady Gaga said.

  • Emma Roberts Buys 1920s Colonial for $3.2 Million

    The actor-producer and new mom closed on the sale of her previous L.A. home in October

  • Piers Morgan: Meghan Markle reportedly made complaint to ITV following comments about her mental health

    Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain was announced on Tuesday

  • From palace to Piers Morgan, fallout continues from Harry and Meghan's interview

    Oprah Winfrey’s interview has thrown a curveball to the British press.

  • Trump appointee Federico Klein ordered to remain in custody over Capitol riot: ‘Enemy at the heart of American democracy’

    He is the first known political appointee charged in connection to the events of 6 January

  • Biden's Russia credentials questioned over European pipeline

    After years of Democratic accusations that former President Donald Trump was too soft on Russia, the Biden administration is facing Republican criticism of its approach to Moscow. In particular, Republicans accuse him of not doing enough to halt a gas pipeline to Europe that many believe will give Russia a tool for political influence over energy-dependent Central and East European nations. To make their point, they’ve delayed confirmation of some of Biden’s top national security nominees, including for the CIA and top spots at the State Department.

  • Inside Team Trump’s New Plot to Suppress the Vote Under Biden

    Brendan Smialowski/GettyDonald Trump has made it clear that he wants election crackdowns to emerge as one of the defining legacies of his post-presidency, having failed to cling to power during Republicans’ anti-democratic blitz during and following the 2020 race. And various GOP lawmakers and some of the ex-president’s most prominent allies are lining up to assist him, as Democrats watch in horror and strategize their counter-offensives.These national and state policy battles have rapidly developed into one of the most critical partisan fights of Joe Biden’s young presidency, with both parties viewing the outcomes as increasingly vital to their survival and future dominance at the ballot box.In recent days, Trump has been calling up Senate allies, quizzing them about H.R. 1—congressional Democrats’ signature elections and voting rights bill—according to two people familiar with the matter. The so-called For the People Act, which passed the House on March 3, includes a national mandate for same-day voter registration, requirements that states establish automatic voter registration, and making Election Day a national holiday. It’s also chock-full of other measures, including campaign finance and redistricting reforms and a requirement that presidents release their income tax returns—all things that would be anathema to the ex-president.“Do you think it has a chance?” the former president has privately inquired, asking for updates on how united Republicans are in efforts to “kill” the bill. He has been repeatedly assured by GOP senators and other associates that the legislation currently has very low odds of reaching President Biden’s desk. Democrats agree, but momentum is growing within the party to change the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for legislation to a simple majority, explicitly in the name of passing H.R. 1.That may be a while off still, but that hasn’t stopped some top Trump allies from preemptively mapping out their plans to strike back if the bill ever becomes law.“The [ACLJ] is reviewing H.R. 1 in light of possible legal challenges, if passed,” Jay Sekulow, a personal attorney to Trump who also heads the conservative American Center for Law and Justice, told The Daily Beast in a recent interview. “We’re also evaluating various states’ election laws to make sure that they’re in compliance with the U.S. Constitution. Over the last several days, we’ve been following H.R. 1 very closely. I have assigned a team of lawyers to look at election issues generally.”SCOTUS Rejects Trump’s Final Bid to Repeal 2020 Election Results While Republicans and Team Trump attempt to stymie a key Democratic initiative on Capitol Hill, around the country, Democrats and voter advocates are overwhelmed by an onslaught of bills that have emerged on the state level to roll back voting rights in the wake of the 2020 election. Over 250 bills restricting voting access have been filed in 43 states since the beginning of the year, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.“This year certainly stands out in the sheer volume of these bills attacking voting rights and voting access,” Eliza Sweren-Becker, counsel for voting rights at the Brennan Center, told The Daily Beast. “They are driven by longstanding lies about voter fraud and election integrity that have come from organizations like [the] Heritage [Foundation] and others, that have been advanced by the former president and his allies last year... This is a widespread national project to suppress voting.”Republicans have been particularly active in states that Trump has fixated on since his loss. Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania’s GOP-led legislatures lead the way in proposing bills to limit voting rights. Arizona and Georgia’s Republican governors, Doug Ducey and Brian Kemp, were lambasted by Trump for seemingly not doing enough to overturn Biden’s wins in their states; both are under significant pressure from their parties to sign new restrictions into law.At his new home base in Florida, former President Trump has told advisers that he wants to help rally support for these types of state GOP voting restrictions through trips and speaking engagements, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. Trump has hyperbolically argued that if he and his party fail to destroy Democratic ambitions on this issue early on in the Biden era, “we might never win another election ever again,” as he’s phrased it to several people close to him. And last week, Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, now a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, posted an opinion piece for the think tank arguing that “Election reform is a national imperative, but under our Constitution, election reform must be undertaken at the state level.”Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who won a runoff race in Georgia thanks to record turnout just two months ago, is now watching from Washington, D.C., as GOP leaders in his home state push legislation that will almost certainly make it harder for Black people and other minority groups to vote. “I think that the voter suppression legislation is flagrant, brazen, shameless, unconstitutional,” Ossoff told The Daily Beast last Wednesday. “Georgia's GOP should determine how to appeal to voters, not disenfranchise them because they lose.”These state-level developments made Democrats’ consideration of voting rights legislation in Congress, like H.R. 1, feel even more urgent. That sense of alarm, however, is growing faster than the space for Democrats to counter it on Capitol Hill. They can pass all the bills they want in the House, but getting the 60 votes needed in the Senate is all but impossible in the evenly-split chamber—unless they jettison the filibuster.It has not yet been clear that Democrats have nearly enough support within their caucus to get rid of the 60-vote threshold. But the prospect of voting rights bills dying a slow death on their watch may be changing that. In the wake of H.R. 1’s passage, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)—who did not embrace nuking the filibuster during her 2020 presidential run—said she supported repealing the rule explicitly so voting rights and democracy reform measures could pass. Her home-state colleague, Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), soon followed, and cited voting rights as a reason why.House Democrats are clamoring for the Senate to pass expanded voter protections and many believe the state-level bills will simply go unchecked if senators don’t overcome their reservations around getting rid of the filibuster.Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), a member of the House Judiciary Committee with some jurisdiction over voting laws, represents a state she quipped has been “basically surfing” nationwide trends on voter suppression.“H.R. 1 is so important,” Scanlon told The Daily Beast. “That may be what sinks the filibuster, because if all this stuff goes through in the individual states and there’s no way to counter it other than a federal law, that may be enough to get people on board.”When told that Trump remained active in pushing forward laws to restrict voting, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) let out a laugh. “No surprise,” he said in an interview.“You cannot engage these people who are bad faith actors and expect a different result from the status quo,” said Jones, also a member of the Judiciary panel. He cited Klobuchar’s support of ending the filibuster as a clear sign of momentum for H.R. 1 and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a bill named for the late lawmaker and civil rights legend that aims to restore and strengthen voter protection for historically disenfranchised groups. “This is all foundational stuff,” he added. “Nothing else comes close to being this important.”Many liberals, particularly in the House, have a hard time watching H.R. 1 stall while Team Trump and the GOP go full steam ahead on their measures to curtail voting access—measures explicitly predicated on the conspiracy of widespread election fraud.“Donald Trump and his Republican enablers, including Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick in Texas, are already employing the big lie that this past election was rigged and stolen in order to disenfranchise millions of citizens, particularly young, Black, and Latino voters,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) to The Daily Beast.“And let’s be clear-eyed with stakes,” added Castro. “If President Biden and Congress fail to safeguard our elections now, I fear for the future of our democracy.”In the face of pressure from the GOP and from within, Biden took his first action as president acknowledging the issue, rolling out an executive order on Sunday directing federal agencies to explore ways to expand voter access.Jones, for one, believes Democrats should step up their efforts to fight back, both on and off Capitol Hill. He said he is not letting any media appearance or interview slide without mentioning the need to pass bills like H.R. 1 and says House Democrats should “absolutely” keep up the pressure on the Senate by continuing to pass more voting bills, like the VRAA.“I think we can do more,” said Jones. “This should not be controversial stuff. It’s only controversial because Republicans cannot win on the merits of their policy ideas. They instead must resort to disenfranchising large swaths of American electorate.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • FBI makes new appeal for information in Capitol pipe bomb investigation; video shows hooded suspect

    New video shows hooded suspect carrying backpacks believed to contain 'viable' explosive devices on night before Capitol riots

  • Clashes break out in Greece after march against police violence

    A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area. During the clashes, a Reuters photographer saw a group of protesters attacking one officer, leaving him lying on the ground, with his head bloodied. As the clashes continued through the evening, at least three police were hurt and 10 arrests were made, police said.

  • Cuomo aide accuses governor of reaching under blouse and ‘aggressively’ groping her, report says

    ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly “aggressively” groped a female aide, reaching under her blouse, after she was summoned to the governor’s private chamber at the Executive Mansion last year, according to a new report Wednesday. The staffer, the latest in a growing number of women who have reported sexual harassment allegations against the embattled governor, had been asked to assist ...

  • Hollywood & Media Line-Cutters Force COVID Vaccine Site To Shut Down

    A Pasadena vaccine clinic was forced to shut down after ineligible people tried signing up for appointments In today’s bleak dystopian news, Hollywood and media folks attempting to cut the line for a COVID-19 vaccine have resulted in a Pasadena vaccination site being shut down. The clinic was meant to serve essential workers and senior []

  • America Ferrera will return for the Superstore series finale

    The actress is confirmed to reunite with the cast in the one-hour series finale.

  • Republican donations surge despite corporate boycott after Capitol riots

    Right after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, dozens of U.S. companies announced they would halt political donations to the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted to overturn Donald Trump’s presidential election loss. Two months later, there is little sign that the corporate revolt has done any real damage to Republican fundraising. If anything, the biggest backers of Trump’s false election-fraud narrative - such as Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene - have been rewarded with a flood of grassroots donations, more than offsetting the loss of corporate money.

  • Despite court filings and public rhetoric, official says Biden administration is 'not ending family detention'

    "We are not ending family detention," a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told NBC News. "We are not closing the family detention centers.”

  • Bangladesh TV hires country's 1st transgender news anchor

    A Bangladeshi satellite television station has hired the country’s first transgender news anchor, saying it hopes the appointment will help change society. Tashnuva Anan Shishir, who previously worked as a rights activist and actress, debuted on Dhaka-based Boishakhi TV on Monday, International Women’s Day. “I was very nervous, I was feeling so much emotional, but I had in my mind that I must overcome this ordeal, this final test,” Shishir, 29, said in an interview Tuesday.

  • UK PM Johnson tells Iran's Rouhani to let British-Iranian aid worker return home

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to be with her family. "The prime minister raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British-Iranian dual nationals detained in Iran and demanded their immediate release," a statement from Johnson's office said after a call with Rouhani on Wednesday.

  • U.S. lawmakers to introduce antitrust bills to protect news media

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative David Cicilline will introduce legislation on Wednesday aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook. The bill comes not long after Facebook had a pitched battle with Australia over how much publishers should make from their social media pages. During the fight, Facebook blacked out Australian news pages and only restored them once the government granted concessions.

  • The Department of Defense is establishing a working group to focus on climate change

    The U.S. Department of Defense is setting up a working group to focus on climate change. The new group will be led by Joe Bryan, who was appointed as a special assistant to the Secretary of Defense focused on climate earlier this year. The move is one of several steps that the Biden administration has taken to push an agenda that looks to address the dangers posed by global climate change.

  • Utah takes big lead, holds on late to beat Washington 98-95

    Timmy Allen led six Utah players in double figures with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and the Utes had to hold off Washington’s late charge for a 98-95 win in the opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Wednesday. Allen and the Utes (12-12) jumped to a 17-point lead early, led by 12 at halftime and never let Washington cut the deficit to single-digits until late in the second half. Jamal Bey hit a 3 for Washington to pull within 90-81 with 2:06 left, but Alfonso Plummer answered with the 14th 3-pointer for Utah to push the lead back to 12.

  • Aly & AJ on Going Viral on TikTok, Becoming "Gay Icons," and More | The First Time

    Sisters and pop duo Aly & AJ discuss going viral on TikTok and making videos with their mom, breaking out of the Disney mold, realizing they’d become “gay icons” and more in the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s The First Time. Get the full story at: https://bit.ly/3erdVwN