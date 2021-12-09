Alaska state employee indicted on child pornography charges in Juneau

Dec. 9—An Alaska state worker in Juneau was arrested after a grand jury indicted him this month on 14 counts of possession of child pornography, according to officials.

Bradley Waldron, 56, had "downloaded hundreds of images and videos of sexual abuse of children on his cell phone," state prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday.

Waldron is a procurement specialist for the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said Cathy Muñoz, deputy commissioner of the department. She did not say if Waldron was on leave.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children told Juneau police in July they received a tip that Waldron had child pornography and was sharing it online, the police department said in a statement.

Police launched an investigation and referred the case to the Juneau district attorney's office, and a grand jury indicted him Dec. 2 on the 14 felony counts. Juneau police said they arrested Waldron at his home Friday.

He has been released on bail, which was set at $5,000.