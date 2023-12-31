Alaska State Parks rescinds 2024 fee increase for further review

Dec. 31—Alaska State Parks has rescinded planned fee increases for 2024, with a spokesperson saying the new fee schedule was published online before a "proper review and approval process" could be completed.

In November, the state Department of Natural Resources announced that the cost of parking passes and public use cabin rentals would increase Jan. 1 to provide additional revenue for park maintenance and to support outdoor recreation. A notice published online by the agency Thursday rescinded and withdrew the planned price hike without explanation.

Wendy Sailors, a spokeswoman for Alaska State Parks, said by email that the new fee schedule for 2024 was posted online "prior to completion of the proper review and approval process."

"Currently, the fee structure for Alaska State Parks is under review," she said, adding that Alaskans will receive notifications of any price changes online.

Sailors said no one was available at the department to answer follow-up questions Friday from the Daily News, including whether prices could still increase in 2024.

Annual parking passes had been set to rise from $60 to $75, starting Monday. Daily parking rates at some popular state recreation sites would have increased from $5 to $7 per day.

Cabin rental fees had also been slated to rise, but not across the board. For example, cabin rentals at Byers Lake in Denali State Park would have increased $10 per night to $100. Cabin rental fees in Chugach State Park were left unchanged.

The "moderate" price hikes were signed and approved by Ricky Gease, director of the Alaska Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, in November. The additional revenue was intended to help maintain facilities and support outdoor recreation, according to a statement from the division at the time.

The notice rescinding the 2024 fee schedule was signed by Gease. Gease was out of the office Friday and unavailable for comment.