Alaska towns flooded, residents evacuated as massive storm batters state

A massive, potentially record-breaking storm brought major flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska Saturday, and some residents were evacuated. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he "verbally declared" a disaster for communities impacted by the storm.

The governor said on Twitter there have been no reported injuries. "We will continue to monitor the storm and update Alaskans as much as possible," he tweeted.

Flooding is seen in Golovin, Alaska, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. / Credit: Heidi Varga

In the town of Golovin, major flooding was reported early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, and forecasters warned it would only get worse. The town could see an additional 1 to 2 feet of water by the day's end.

"Water is surrounding the school, homes and structures are flooded, at least a couple homes floating off the foundation, some older fuel tanks are tilted over," the weather service's office in Fairbanks tweeted.

Photos from the weather service showed the high water levels there.

Major flooding in Golovin this morning. Water is still expected to rise 1-2 feet by this afternoon Our thoughts are with the community. (photos courtesy C. Lewis) #akwx pic.twitter.com/BO63uN8dGL — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) September 17, 2022

Another town, Shaktoolik, reported coastal flooding, with water "entering the community and getting close to some homes," according to the weather service. Residents there were evacuated to a school and clinic. Shaktoolik was also expected to see the worst of the storm later in the day.

According to the NWS, the water level in Nome rose above 10 feet Saturday, and is expected to continue to rise.

A very angry sea in Nome this morning. Waves and storm surge are pushing into the community, including along Front Street. Water levels are expected to peak this afternoon. Here is an image from the Port of Nome (courtesy of Alaska Ocean Observing System). pic.twitter.com/oX5XZPHIti — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) September 17, 2022

The weather service also shared footage from a webcam in Unalakleet, comparing an average day in the town against the scene there Saturday morning.

Story continues

Images from the FAA airport webcam in Unalakleet. One image shows a normal day, the other shows water inundating the area around the airport as of 8am this morning. Water levels will continue to rise another foot by this afternoon. #akwx pic.twitter.com/0tVjXy3dLv — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) September 17, 2022

As of Saturday afternoon, large swaths of the state's western coast were under coastal flooding and high wind warnings. The weather service said flood warnings would remain in effect for several areas through Sunday night, while the wind warnings were expected to expire by Saturday night.

The weather service said the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta would see a "smaller surge" during high tide in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday.

The "highest water levels are expected from Kipnuk north to Newtok," the NWS tweeted. A coastal flood warning was extended for that region through 10 p.m. Saturday.

A massive storm hits Gambell, Alaska. Sept. 16, 2022. / Credit: Clarence Irrigoo Jr.

Other portions of the state are under gale warnings, according to the weather service.

The weather service shared peak reported wind gusts as of 8 a.m. local time — the highest recorded was 91 mph in Cape Romanzof. Several other towns, including Golovin, saw winds topping 60 mph.

The center of the storm was located just south of the Bering Strait on Saturday morning, the weather service said.

Here's a view of the Bering Sea storm lit by moonlight just prior to sunrise (brightening on the right). It's centered just south of the Bering Strait at this time. It was just over a half moon last night. Thankfully tides weren't as high as they could have been. pic.twitter.com/sKoVAWOaBc — NWS Alaska Region (@NWSAlaska) September 17, 2022

The storm is the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, and forecasters predicted this week it could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide.

What caused Lauren Kanarek to take her grievances to social media?

911 call: Lauren Kanarek shot by former Olympian Michael Barisone

Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs "Only the Lonely"