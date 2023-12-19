Alaska voter registration guide: What to know from deadlines, elections and locations

It's time for Alaska voters to prepare for next year's state and a presidential primaries.

The state has several elections coming up including primaries for both Democrats and Republicans.

Primary elections determine each qualified party's nomination of candidates for federal offices, state and county offices. Candidates who win their party's primaries will qualify to appear on the General Election ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Here's a guide on how to register to vote, check if you already have and what to know when it's time to turn in your ballot.

People participate in voting in the upcoming midterm elections at a Native Alaskan voting station at Cook Inlet Tribal Council on November 01, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.

When is the presidential primary in Alaska?

Alaska's primary and special general election will be held on Aug. 20, 2024 where polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., according to the state.

Meanwhile the state will hold the Republican presidential primary on March 5, 2024 and the Democratic primary on April 6, 2024.

How to register to vote in Alaska

You can register to vote in Alaska online, by mail or in-person.

To register online you'll just need an up to date Alaska driver's license or state ID. You can also complete and sign a printed paper form that can be mailed, fax or emailed to the Regional Elections Office.

Additionally voters can register or update their registration in-person by visiting the Division of Elections Office or the nearest voter registration agency.

How to check your voter registration status in Alaska

To confirm you have registered to vote, visit Alaska's election website and enter your name mailing city.

When is the deadline to register to vote in Alaska?

Alaska only allows same-day voter registration when voting for president and vice president, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

These are the following registration deadlines to keep in mind, according to Vote.gov.

Online: 30 days before Election Day

Mail: Must be postmarked 30 days before Election Day

In person: 30 days before Election Day

How to vote in Alaska

Alaska voters have various options to consider. Let's break them down.

People cast early ballots in the upcoming midterm elections at a polling station on November 01, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Vote early in-person

Early voting up 15 days before Election Day is an option in Alaska. Voters should check the details for their site as hours and district ballots vary.

Early voting eligibility is possible if all your voter registration information is current. If the information is not up to date, you'll need to request an absentee ballot.

Request a mail-in/absentee ballot

Alaska voters can also request an absentee voter ballot and drop the envelope in a ballot box in-person. These ballots will be reviewed by the Absentee Review Board to confirm you are eligible and that you have not already voted.

You can also submit your absentee ballot by mail, fax or online delivery. Here are the deadlines for those options, according to the state's division of elections.

Primary Election General Election Mail August 10th, 2024 (Requested)August 20th, 2024 (Completed) October 26th, 2024 (Requested)November 5th, 2024 (Completed) Fax August 5th, 2024 (Requested)August 19th, 2024 (Completed) October 21st, 2024 (Requested)November 4th, 2024 (Completed) Online August 19th, 2024 (Application) November 4th, 2024 (Application)

Voting in-person on Election Day

Voters can also just visit their designated polling site on Election Day. You can find your site online by entering your residential location.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to register to vote in Alaska and what deadlines to know