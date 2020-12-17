Alaska woman has allergic reaction to COVID vaccine

Health officials in Alaska reported Wednesday that a health care worker had a severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine within 10 minutes of receiving a shot. She was treated and kept in the hospital overnight but has recovered. (Dec. 16)

Video Transcript

DR. LINDY JONES: So yesterday, at Bartlett Regional Hospital here in Juneau, Alaska, we rolled out our vaccine program for health care workers. We had one of our health care workers get the COVID vaccine. Approximately 10 minutes later, she felt flush, and so took a Benadryl on her own, kind of sat around where we were monitoring people post vaccine, and felt a little bit short of breath. So then, was transferred to the emergency room. I was concerned about an anaphylactic reaction. So gave her the standard treatment of a dose of subcutaneous-- or excuse me, intramuscular epinephrine. And she responded immediately. And she's doing well. She's off of all medications. She's not on any oxygen. We're just monitoring her, so she's back to baseline. I heard a little tired from the Benadryl we gave her.

DR. JAY BUTLER: So far, this is the only case in the United States. That doesn't mean there won't be more cases though as well. So we will continue to monitor closely.

DR. ANNIE ZINK: At this time, we have no plans in changing our vaccine schedule, our dosing, our regimen. This is all kind part of what we've been looking for and expecting, and looking out for. We are making sure the health care providers know about this.

Latest Stories

