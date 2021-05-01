An Alaska woman says the FBI barged into her home searching for Nancy Pelosi's laptop

Taylor Ardrey
·3 min read
Capitol riot
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

  • The FBI searched the home of an Alaska couple who they thought had Nancy Pelosi's missing laptop.

  • Marilyn Hueper said the FBI thought she was a woman pictured inside the Capitol building.

  • Pelosi's laptop was stolen during the Capitol attack in January.

An Alaska couple said the FBI searched their home looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop in a case of mistaken identity.

Pelosi's laptop was stolen during the Capitol insurrection on January 6, when Trump-supporting rioters stormed the building and ransacked lawmakers' offices.

Marilyn Hueper told local media outlets she and her husband Paul Hueper were in DC on January 6 and attended then-President Donald Trump's rally near the White House, but did not enter the Capitol.

In a Facebook post, Marilyn Hueper said the feds busted into her home on the morning of April 28, dragging her out of bed, handcuffing her, and separating her from her husband. She said the agents also seized their phones and laptops.

Paul Hueper told Alaska radio station KSRM that agents also handcuffed two guests that were staying with them.

"So I think almost right off the bat, they said, 'Well, you probably know why we're here,' or something like that," Marilyn Hueper told KSRM, adding that she responded, "Not really."

She continued: "And they said, 'Well, we're here for Nancy Pelosi's laptop.' And I said, 'Oh.'"

In the interview with KSRM, the couple said they posted a picture on social media of Marilyn Hueper on the Capitol steps, and the FBI mistook her for a woman who was pictured inside of the building. Paul Hueper told the station they stayed roughly 100 yards away from the front of the building.

Marilyn Hueper said there were several key differences between her and the woman the FBI were looking for - namely that the suspect's hair was darker, her eyebrows were more arched, and her earlobes were detached.

"Not to mention she was wearing an ugly black sweater with white snowflakes on it!! You'd have to pay me lots of money to get me to wear a sweater, let alone an ugly one…" she wrote on Facebook.

The FBI's Anchorage office didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, but an FBI spokesperson confirmed to the Anchorage Daily News that agents were "conducting a court-authorized law enforcement activity at the location you described."

According to the newspaper, the couple was not arrested or charged, and federal court records show no charges against either of the Huepers.

In January, authorities arrested a 22-year-old woman on allegations of stealing Pelosi's laptop and plotting to sell it to Russia. Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, previously said the laptop was "only used for presentations."

