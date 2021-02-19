Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear
An Alaska woman had the scare of a lifetime when she was attacked by a bear while using an outhouse in the backcountry.
Shannon Stevens said ‘I got out there and sat down on toilet and immediately something bit my butt right as I sat down. I jumped up and I screamed when it happened’
When a woman went to go use an outhouse in rural Alaska, she was wounded by a bear, which had found its way in and was hiding inside the structure.
