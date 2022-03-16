‘Alaskan Bush People’ star Bear Brown arrested in alleged domestic violence incident with wife

Reality star Bear Brown has been arrested and charged with assault in the fourth degree for domestic violence, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Known for his role on the Discovery series "Alaskan Bush People," Brown – whose real name is Solomon Isiah Freedom Brown – was arrested on March 11, according to an inmate booking log located by Fox News Digital.

An investigative report from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office on March 13 claims the 34-year-old attempted to take a phone away from his wife Raiven Adams, 23, and in doing so, Brown allegedly "put her on the ground," according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

"[Adams] stated the argument had started from the last night. Solomon was cussing at her and being crazy. [Adams] stated they are currently moving out of the residence and into the camp trailer, so must [sic] of their stuff is in the camp trailer," a deputy stated in the document.

‘ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE’ STAR BEAR BROWN MARRIES RAIVEN ADAMS: ‘MY HEART BELONGS TO HER AND HER ALONE’

Brown and Adams married in January in a ceremony attended by friends and family. The couple share 1 ½-year-old son River.

The report states that Adams often moves the couple’s child to a camp trailer to sleep and upon arriving to the trailer where Brown was positioned, Adams indicated to Brown that "she was coming into the camper due to all of their stuff being in there."

"[Brown] began cussing at her and told [Adams] she had to leave the camp trailer," the deputy continued in his recollection. "[Brown] then left in a vehicle. [Adams] took their son and herself over to the camp trailer and laid down in bed."

According to Adams’ account to the deputy, Brown came back and allegedly began banging on the door to the trailer, however, he was rebuffed by Adams who stated to Adams that she "did not feel comfortable letting him in" the report states and "asked what he wanted."

Story continues

Brown reportedly told Adams that he needed to retrieve some items out of the camper and Adams obliged but said she would set the items outside. Adams told the deputy that Brown came back "multiple times" throughout the night asking for items which Adams believed was Brown’s attempt "to make her engage in a conversation."

The following day, Adams was engaged in a video phone call with her mother in the camper trailer when Brown returned and allegedly accused Adams of being "crazy" to which Adams allegedly mentioned that she was "staying away" from Brown.

‘ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE’ STAR BILLY BROWN MET HIS YOUNGEST GRANDSON BEFORE PASSING AWAY, SON BEAR REVEALS

It was then that Brown allegedly pushed her down on the bed and was trying to take her phone" in an alleged attempt to stop her from calling her stepfather, per the investigative report. Adams further alleged to police that Brown "scratched her on her hand during the argument" and that it was only after Adams allegedly threatened to call police that Brown left – although she said it’s anyone’s guess as to where he had fled to.

While Adams recounted to police that Brown had allegedly pushed her a "few times," the deputy indicated in his report that Adams "became emotionally upset and was concerned due to [Brown’s] status they were going to attack her for reporting this" and the deputy added that he "did not observe any marks other than the scratch" on her finger and said there weren't any "under her clothing."

Brown eventually returned Adams’ phone back to her, the report states.

Meanwhile, the deputy recalled speaking with Adams’ parents, Raymond and Cassy Contes, who has video footage of the alleged altercation.

"I was told by Raymond, he did not actually witness [Brown] pushing {Adams]," the deputy wrote in the report. "Raymond stated he did hear [Adams] say, ‘Ow you're hurting me’ and [Brown] calling [Adams] a "b--ch" and telling her she is crazy. I spoke with Cassy who stated she was on the phone with [Adams] when [Brown] came into the camp trailer."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Cassy stated she could hear [Brown] swearing at [Adams] and at one point what Cassy believed was the phone falling to the floor," the document states. "Cassy could see Solomon on top of [Adams]. Cassy stated the call was disconnected and [Adams] called her back."

The responding officer also writes that he was able to review the video sent to the police department’s phone and in it, Adams can allegedly be heard saying, "pushing me down on the bed and taking my phone is an assault.’"

"Adams states her mother watched it," the report maintains. "A male can be heard saying ‘watch me snatch a phone out of your hand which is all I did’ [Adams] states even if that's all you did you do realize that's still an assault. They continue to argue on the video."

Brown was then arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail where he was charged with assault in the fourth degree. Brown was released without bond after spending a weekend in jail.

His court date is set for April 26.

Reps for Discovery did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital when reached for comment.