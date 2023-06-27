Alaskan bush pilots have a high-risk, high-reward job. Here's what it's like to fly across the 49th state's unforgiving wilderness.

Alaskan bush pilots Chad Smith and Hailey Zirkle. Courtesy of Chad Smith/Hailey Zirkle

Alaskan bush pilots are responsible for things like ferrying supplies to remote villages and backcountry tourism.

Insider spoke to two bush pilots, Chad Smith and Hailey Zirkle, who currently fly to the state's hard-to-reach areas.

Both pilots say the fast-changing Alaskan weather is a challenge, but serving the rural villages is rewarding.

Flying across the Alaskan wilderness is not for the faint of heart, but a daring community of bush pilots has dedicated their lives to providing essential services across the 49th state.

Alaskan bush flying. Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock

Alaska has 6 times more pilots per capita than any other place in the US contributing $3.8 billion to the state.

Bush pilots in Alaska are known for safely flying smaller aircraft in rugged, or "bush," terrain, regularly taking the place of things like school buses, ambulances, trucks, and cars in rural villages. They commonly face harsh weather conditions and many of the remote locations are far away from help.

Alaskan bush flying. Kannan Sundaram/Shutterstock

The skilled aviators surfaced shortly after World War I, playing a key role in developing the Alaska Territory both before and after it became a US state in 1959.

Alaskan bush flying. Wien Collection/Alaska's Digital Archives

Specifically, many found work after the war transporting The Last Frontier's premium goods, like gold, fur, and oil.

First commercial flight in Alaska in 1925. Wien Collection/Alaska's Digital Archives

However, Alaska aviation truly got its footing with the founding of Wien Alaska Airways in 1927, the state's first commercial airline. Wien carried mail and people on routes between rural towns and villages, like Candle, Nome, and Point Hope.

Wien Alaska Airways. Wien Collection/Alaska's Digital Archives

Famous Alaskan pilot Noel Wien established the carrier, and became known as "the father of Alaska bush flying." His contributions to Alaska aviation earned him a spot in the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Noel Wien with aircraft in Candle, Alaska in 1927. Wien Collection/Alaska's Digital Archives

Over the decades, the industry has grown to be the biggest aviation system in the US. Today, there are six times as many bush pilots per capita in Alaska than anywhere else in the country.

Alaska bush flying. Daniel H. Bailey/Getty Images

The unsung heroes are responsible for a myriad of duties, like ferrying mail, people, cargo, and supplies to remote villages that cannot be regularly reached by car or boat…

Alaskan village. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

…performing search and rescue…

Mountain Rescuers are protecting a victim for the down wind of the landing helicopter at 14.000 foot on Denali. Menno Boermans/Getty Images

…executing medical evacuations…

Air ambulance medical evacuation. Menno Boermans/Getty Images

…and offering backcountry tourism.

Landing on a glacier in Denali National Park. Taylor Rains/Insider

Insider spoke to two bush pilots that fly in Alaska to learn about what it's like to operate in the state's rugged terrain and ever-changing weather conditions.

Bush plane in Denali National Park shuttling tourists and workers. Taylor Rains/Insider

Chad Smith is a "backcountry" pilot, as he refers to himself, who operates flightseeing tours over Denali National Park for K2 Aviation in Talkeetna, Alaska. He lands in rural locations on unique runways, like on glaciers and lakes.

Chad Smith at the Pike Glacier Landing Area of Denali National Park known as Little Switzerland. Courtesy of Chad Smith

According to Smith, Alaskan bush pilots are essential because of how remote many of the state's towns are.

Coastal village of Ketchikan, Alaska. Royce Bair/Getty Images

"Over 80% of the state is isolated, so aviation is needed to connect the communities that are not near a road system," he told Insider. "Aviation in Alaska is the road system in the Lower 48."

King Air 200s at Dutch Harbor in Alaska. Courtesy of Chad Smith

Because many rural locations do not have organized airports or runways, the pilots are forced to maneuver onto designated landing strips, which can be made of ice, snow, dirt, water, gravel, or sand.

Alaskan bush flying. Richard A McMillin/Shutterstock

According to Smith, while many places in Alaska have natural landing strips, the Federal Aviation Administration has stepped up to create better infrastructure in the state.

Airplane at the Gambell Alaska Airport near the Yupik village. Joesboy/Getty Images

"When I first started flying out here in 2007, many of the strips were just tracks in the tundra," he explained. "But it has progressed over the years and the FAA has improved many strips to make them 75 feet wide by 3,000 feet long."

Ketchikan and its airport runway. shaunl/Getty Images

A majority of Smith's career has been ferrying people and supplies to small, remote villages. He said serving the towns, as well as flying over Alaska and seeing the beautiful landscape from a different perspective, has been extremely rewarding.

Flying over Denali National Park. Taylor Rains/Insider

"I love watching the sunrises and sunsets from the air, or seeing herds of caribou walking, or whale migrations, along with other wildlife, rivers, and different ice flows," he said. "All the things you see on National Geographic from your couch I see in real life."

Flying over water. Courtesy of Chad Smith

However, Smith said the hardest part is dealing with the Alaskan weather. He told Insider that the cold temperatures pose a unique set of challenges to pilots.

Clouds over Denali National Park. Menno Boermans/Getty Images

"It is not uncommon to operate at 30 below here, so we have to heat up the plane prior to departure and take extra precautions to keep passengers warm," he explained. "Also, we can only turn off the plane in a remote village for so long before it literally freezes up, so we only have a matter of time to unload and reload before we get stuck."

Remote lakes in Alaska. Courtesy of Chad Smith

Smith told Insider the most frigid temperature he's flown is -67 degrees.

K2 Aviation plane on glacier in Denali National Park. Courtesy of Chad Smith

Because the job is so demanding, many have wondered how much money a bush pilot makes flying across Alaska. According to Smith, the aviators are paid a daily rate, which was an FAA rule implemented after pilots would risk flying in poor weather because they were only paid by the hour.

Alaskan bush flying. Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH/Shutterstock

"That change was pretty instrumental in improving safety in Alaska," he said.

Bush plane taking off from a frozen lake in Alaska. Daniel H. Bailey/Getty Images

But overall, he explained compensation varies based on how many flight hours a pilot has, their experience, and the equipment they're flying.

Alaska bush flying. shaunl/Getty Images

Insider also spoke with Hailey Zirkle, who is a pilot for Bering Air, which flies passengers and freight to rural towns across Alaska. She said she gave up an opportunity to fly for a commercial airline in the Lower 48 to fly in Alaska. She explained the adventure and mystery of The Last Frontier drew her to the state.

Bering Air pilot Hailey Zirkle. Courtesy of Hailey Zirkle

Bering Air operates five different types of aircraft, but Zirkle flies the Beechcraft 1900 as a first officer flying around the Norton Sound, which is in the western part of the state. She flies to rural towns like Unalakleet, Gambell, and Shishmaref, which can only be accessed year-round by plane.

Bering Air Beechcraft 1900. Btibbets

Zirkle said a boat or barge is also an option, but when the water freezes that is not possible for many months of the year.

Flying over Alaska. Courtesy of Hailey Zirkle

One of the most important aspects of Zirkle's flying is carrying bypass mail, which is unique to Alaska.

Pepsi and other sodas with bypass mail stickers in Hooper Bay, Alaska. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Bypass mail, which makes up 80% of the mail in Alaska, means parcels are taken directly from the shipper to the customer without having to go through a post office.

Supplies being unloaded from a plane that flew from Anchorage to the small village of Hooper Bay, Alaska. The Washington Post via Getty Images

According to Zirkle, the system is a government-subsidized program that makes it cheaper for rural villages to get what they need.

Workers unloading bypass mail in Bethel, Alaska. The Washington Post/Getty Images

Packages are moved for considerably less because shippers pay ground-based parcel rates even though most of the mail is flown to villages around Alaska rather than driven.

Parcels delivered to Alaska village. Courtesy of Hailey Zirkle

Zirkle said she also flies people to and from the villages, many of which have gravel or dirt runways, but the infrastructure is improving.

Hailey Zirkle flying. Courtesy of Hailey Zirkle

"The government has put a lot of money though into those airports to make them safe because that is the only way these people will get food and medical supplies," she said.

Supplies dropped off on a dirt runway in Kivalina, Alaska. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Flying the packages to the villages by plane is half the battle, according to Zirkle, but there is also a lot of physical labor that goes into the operation too.

Flying over an Alaskan village. Courtesy of Hailey Zirkle

"In the 1900, we can take loads of 4,000 pounds, so we load 4,000 pounds onto the aircraft and then unload it, so you could do that up to four times a day, moving 16,000 pounds of mail in one day, "she told Insider. "That is one of the hardest parts about the job."

Parcels delivered to Alaska village. Courtesy of Hailey Zirkle

Zirkle also explained the dark in the winter months can be a challenge because she has to preflight the plane with a headlamp and fly over oceans or terrain where there are no lights.

Plane flying in Alaska at dusk. John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

"It is different from flying over a city at night when you can see something on the ground, or even between cities where there are lights," she explained."

Flying over Connecticut in a small plane at night. Taylor Rains/Insider

While the harsh Alaskan weather can be difficult, Zirkle said serving the villages has been extremely rewarding.

Flying over an Alaskan village. Courtesy of Hailey Zirkle

"During Christmas, everyone in the village would show up at the plane and wait for their packages, and everyone was just so happy to get them," she said. "I think people in the Lower 48 take for granted things like Amazon Prime and Walmart where they can get what they want when they need it. Here, Amazon Prime takes a month or longer."

Amazon missed sales estimates in the second quarter. Tom Williams/Getty Images

She also said the people she flies to have been interesting to talk to. "Learning about their villages and history and way of life is really cool," Zirkle told Insider. "Most of them are just so kind, so that has been really rewarding."

Flying over a small village in Alaska. Courtesy of Hailey Zirkle

