Alaskans can now apply for their 2024 Permanent Fund dividend

Jan. 4—The application period for the 2024 Alaska Permanent Fund dividend is now open, and eligible Alaskans can file online at mypfd.alaska.gov.

Alaskans can also pick up paper applications at dozens of distribution centers across the state.

The application period, which opened Jan. 1, will close March 31.

To be eligible, a person must have resided in Alaska during all of the previous calendar year, not been convicted of or incarcerated for a felony and not have been out of the state for more than 180 days, except for certain allowable absences. More eligibility information is on the state's website.

The size of this year's dividend likely won't be known until the end of legislative session.

The dividend amount proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, adhering to a formula in state statute not followed since 2016, would be more than $3,000 per eligible Alaskan, at a cost of around $2.3 billion.

Lawmakers have said the amount will likely be closer to the $1,312 dividend paid out to eligible Alaskans in 2023.

Dividend payments are subject to federal tax. Hundreds of millions of dollars are estimated to be collected annually from Alaskans' dividend income.

While applying for the dividend, Alaskans can choose to make tax-deductible donations of a portion of the payment through Pick.Click.Give. A list of more than 150 nonprofit recipients can be found online.

The state budget approved in 2023 includes a provision that would send Alaska residents an additional $500 check in the fall if oil prices are sufficiently high in the current fiscal year, at over $83 per barrel. Oil prices are currently projected to fall below that mark for the fiscal year, meaning Alaskans could receive a supplemental check that is smaller than $500, or none at all. The exact amount won't be known until the conclusion of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.