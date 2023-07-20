Alaska's national security threat

Could climate change be a threat to national security? New Zealand kicked off the World Cup with a stunning victory. And this weekend, it's “Barbenheimer” time.

Global warming's costly toll on the military

With extreme heat blanketing the country, chilly Alaska has become baked Alaska – and it's having an effect on national security. Temperatures in the Arctic, which encompasses large parts of Alaska, have risen at two to four times the rate of the rest of the world. Rising seas on Alaska's shoreline have forced the Pentagon to fortify radar sites. High temperatures and spikes in summer rains are melting permafrost at places like Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, requiring millions of dollars in fixes for buildings sinking into sodden ground. Wildfires have closed vital training ranges. The Pentagon has responded by beefing up its presence – but it comes at a steep cost.

US cluster bombs reportedly in use by Ukraine

Ukraine is using the U.S.-provided cluster bombs but promised not to launch them on Russian soil. After reports that Ukraine had started using the controversial munitions to blast Russian troops out of fortified positions along the war's front lines, the Ukrainian military pledged to employ the bombs exclusively in areas where Russian troops are amassed in occupied Ukrainian territory. President Joe Biden's decision this month to provide Ukrainian troops with the weapons — which are banned by more than 100 nations for the threat they present to civilians — ignited condemnation from some NATO allies and even fellow Democrats in Congress. 👉 Here's the latest.

A Ukrainian artilleryman fires a howitzer at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday.

Host New Zealand opens World Cup with victory over Norway

The 2023 World Cup began in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, and the host nations got things started in style. New Zealand's Football Ferns opened the tournament by stunning Norway 1-0 in front of a raucous Auckland crowd of 42,137 — the largest ever to see a soccer game in New Zealand — while Australia secured a 1-0 win over Ireland despite the late withdrawal of star forward Sam Kerr. The U.S. women's national team will open play Friday against Vietnam. ⚽️ All the latest from the World Cup.

New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup against Norway.

'Barbenheimer': Battle of the bombshells at the box office

After more than a year of online memes that have playfully pitted the films against each other, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” finally land in theaters this week. The star-studded projects couldn’t be more different: One is a sweetly subversive comedy starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, while the other is a cerebral, three-hour drama about the making of the atomic bomb. And yet, the two films have become an unlikely double feature, with opening-day screenings of both films already sold out at theater chains like AMC and Alamo Drafthouse. Some independent cinemas around the country are offering movie-themed menus and “Barbenheimer” costume parties. 🎬 Here's how it became a phenomenon.

Margot Robbie, left, and Cillian Murphy in their respective summer movies 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer.'

