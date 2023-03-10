When Will Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TCRT) future prospects. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. The US$141m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$38m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Alaunos Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Alaunos Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$47m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 33%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Alaunos Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Alaunos Therapeutics currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Alaunos Therapeutics' case is 43%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

