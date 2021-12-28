Alba man sent to prison on firearm offense

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
Dec. 28—A Jasper County judge recently sentenced an Alba man to five years in prison on a felony conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Judge David Mouton sentenced Cole F. Booker, 52, to the prison stint at his sentencing hearing Dec. 13 in Jasper County Circuit Court. A jury found Booker guilty of the charge at a two-day trial in November.

The defendant was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2006 and was prosecuted and sentenced on the firearm offense as a prior and persistent offender.

The conviction pertains to an arrest Feb. 28, 2020, after a disturbance at Booker's home on County Lane 196.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he purportedly displayed a long gun during the disturbance. Deputies called to the address were let inside by the defendant, who acknowledged the presence of a shotgun above his fireplace.

