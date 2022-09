Sep. 3—The death of a 31-year-old man — discovered Wednesday afternoon inside a car parked outside a Joplin convenience store — has been ruled a suicide by gunshot.

Joplin police said Kyle W. Wiseman, of Alba, was found dead inside a vehicle at the Kum & Go store at 5002 S. Main St. The vehicle had been parked there since Monday afternoon, police said.

The Newton County coroner ruled the death a suicide.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.