Alba man's domestic assault charges dismissed
Feb. 19—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed felony domestic assault charges that a rural Alba man was facing.
Bradley D. Edge, 50, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon pertaining to a domestic disturbance the night of Aug. 7 at an Alba residence. The prosecutor's office instead announced that the charges were being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim.
The defendant was accused of getting mad at a woman in her home the night in question and throwing items off her porch, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He purportedly returned an hour later, punched a wall and made various verbal threats before jumping on top of her and choking her with his forearm. He then allegedly put the blade of a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit.