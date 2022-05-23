Albanese sworn in as Australia's prime minister

Reuters

Jan Hugo never realised her childhood dream of becoming a princess so instead she became Australia's queen of royal memorabilia with over 10,000 pieces, a collection she plans to grow as Queen Elizabeth marks her Platinum Jubilee next month. "Your Majesty, if you're watching, I hope you have a wonderful celebration for your Jubilee and I hope you have many, many more years as our Queen because we all love you," Hugo said in her lounge room in Nulkaba, about 120 km (75 miles) north of Sydney. Starting in 1981 with a commemorative coin celebrating the marriage of Prince Charles and Diana, Hugo now boasts the largest royal memorabilia collection in Australia.