Albanese sworn in as Australia's prime minister
Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor Party ousted Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition at Saturday's election. (May 23)
Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor Party ousted Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition at Saturday's election. (May 23)
(Bloomberg) -- At a popular bar in the heart of Melbourne back in 2016, a slightly chubby middle-aged man stood behind a turntable leading the crowd in a sing-a-long to Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger.”Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareHow an Energy Expert Triggered Vladimir Putin With One WordFutures Rise on Biden Tariffs Remark; Dollar Drops: Market
Jan Hugo never realised her childhood dream of becoming a princess so instead she became Australia's queen of royal memorabilia with over 10,000 pieces, a collection she plans to grow as Queen Elizabeth marks her Platinum Jubilee next month. "Your Majesty, if you're watching, I hope you have a wonderful celebration for your Jubilee and I hope you have many, many more years as our Queen because we all love you," Hugo said in her lounge room in Nulkaba, about 120 km (75 miles) north of Sydney. Starting in 1981 with a commemorative coin celebrating the marriage of Prince Charles and Diana, Hugo now boasts the largest royal memorabilia collection in Australia.
DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Indian steel stocks fell sharply on Monday after the government announced an export levy on some steel products. Tata Steel Ltd. (IN:500470) shares were recently 11% lower, JSW Steel Ltd.
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination, stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations, according to a scathing 288-page investigative report issued Sunday. The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for a probe by outsiders. “Our investigation revealed that, for many years, a few senior EC leaders, along with outside counsel, largely controlled the EC’s response to these reports of abuse ... and were singularly focused on avoiding liability for the SBC,” the report said.
Before returning to Abu Dhabi on Monday evening, Juan Carlos will visit for a few hours in Madrid with his family ahead of another planned regatta in Sanxenxo in June
Russia, which is attacking Ukraine, is like a road roller that stinks of black smoke and destroys all signs of civilization. Turns everything created by people into charred ruins.
Russian occupying authorities in Mariupol are forcing male residents to enlist in “volunteer brigades” that are to patrol the city alongside Russian soldiers and a so-called “people’s militia,” Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said on May 21.
Trump's former campaign manager and advisor discusses the fallout of the leak in her upcoming memoir
President Joe Biden sought Monday to calm concerns about recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States, saying he did not see the need to institute strict quarantine measures. Speaking in Tokyo a day after he said the virus was something “to be concerned about," Biden said, ”I just don’t think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19." Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa.
"Congratulations to these two," Hillary Clinton wrote on Instagram after Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson bid farewell to Saturday Night Live
Triangle of Sadness, a new social satire from The Square director Ruben Östlund, made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday to a rousing reception. The movie, starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean and Woody Harrelson, earned a standing ovation that lasted 7-plus minutes, with one of the biggest cheers for actress Dolly De […]
Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese is a politician molded by his humble start to life as the only child of a single mother who raised him on a pension in gritty inner-Sydney suburbia. The previous administration had stuck with the same commitment it made at the Paris Agreement in 2015: 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030.
Russia's updated list of sanctions is a response to US support for Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia following Putin's invasion.
The former president wants Republican Gov. Brian Kemp gone for refusing to go along with the "big lie" — and could end up helping Stacey Abrams.
Earthworm native to east Asia and known for its large appetite poses threat to forest ecosystems, scientists say
Greyson Martin Kessler never got to finish nursery school. Exactly a year ago, the 4-year-old was found in a downtown Fort Lauderdale condominium having been slain by his father in a murder-suicide. At a memorial Saturday afternoon in Plantation’s Deicke Park, across the street from her home, Greyson’s mother, Alison “Ali” Kessler, alternated between efficiently organizing a series of speeches ...
Christopher Plummer has got to be the only person who hated The Sound of Music — and he starred in it!View Entire Post ›
Oleksandr Krasnoyartsev, Russian pilot, is now expecting to be tried in court for bombing Chernihiv where he surrendered to self-defense fighters.
Somewhere inside the grimly defended Mariupol steel plant, where he and his comrades were making their last stand, one Ukrainian soldier was tackling a crossword puzzle. With reading glasses perched on the end of his nose and deep in concentration, he looked peaceful — in this war-torn city and amid a violent siege that was anything but. Squeezed against a concrete wall in heavy combat boots and camouflage fatigues, he was surely uncomfortable — but too engrossed to care.
Victoria Justice attends The Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles.