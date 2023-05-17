Albania’s 200 most dangerous criminals to be deported from UK

Ministry of Justice

Up to 200 of Albania’s most dangerous criminals are to be deported from the UK to serve the rest of their jail sentences in Albanian prisons under a multi-million pound deal paid for by the UK.

Seventeen “lifers” including the murderer of schoolteacher Sabina Nessa are expected to be the first of the 200 convicted killers, gangsters and drug warlords who will be removed to serve the remaining decades of their sentences in Albanian jails.

Koci Selamaj was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 36 years for beating and strangling Sabina to death in a park in south east London. He has so far served only two years, which would mean the UK paying the Albanians to imprison him for the remaining 34 years of his sentence.

Albanian Koci Selamaj, who is one of the prisoners set to be deported, murdered Sabina Nessa - Metropolitan Police/PA

The move follows months of secret negotiations between Ministry of Justice (MoJ) officials in both countries after Rishi Sunak first discussed the plan with Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama in talks in Downing Street in March.

It is understood the two Governments are close to agreement after Albania pushed for the UK to fund their incarceration for their full jail terms and Britain sought assurances that the country’s prisons were up to standard to avoid any human rights claims and that they had enough places in their jails to hold them.

The move is part of a wider drive by the Government to expel Albanians jailed for crimes in the UK.

Under a separate agreement, Albanian criminals are also being released up to a year early from their jail sentences and given £1,500 resettlement grants if they agree to be deported and never return to the UK.

Albanians account for the largest number of foreign inmates in prisons in England and Wales, with 1,336 held behind bars in the UK at the end of last year.

Only Albanians jailed for more than four years will be eligible for the prison transfer scheme which builds on an agreement that came into force last May. It stipulated deported criminals must serve the full sentence handed down by British judges and bars them from returning to the UK.

Money-saving measure

UK officials believe the new deal will save the UK money as costs of imprisonment in Albania are a fraction of those in the UK. The cost of holding Selamaj for another 34 years would be £57,000 a year in a high security UK jail, totalling £1.9 million. It can be as little as £10,000 a year in Albania.

Their removal will help ease the crisis over prison overcrowding which has forced the MoJ to hold offenders in police cells. Albania has made clear it will not receive any prisoners from the UK unless a sum has been agreed in advance for the full term of their sentence - although all the money will not be paid up front.

It is understood the MoJ has identified all the Albanians serving life sentences who are intended to be the first transferred. They are thought to include two Albanian burglars who murdered a 21-year-old in an attempt to steal drugs, a Albanian conman who murdered an elderly couple and an Albanian who killed a drug dealer.

An MoJ spokesman said: “The Government continues to work closely with the Albanian Government, including on the removal of Albanian offenders through the Prisoner Transfer Agreement.”

Under the resettlement scheme, Albanians are released early and given a grant of up to £1,500 if they agree not to appeal their deportation. They are warned that if they return to the UK without permission, they will be immediately sent back to jail to serve the remaining time on their sentence in a British prison.

A 30 year old Albanian who was allowed to return to his homeland after serving just two years of a six year jail for drug offences told the BBC: “I decided to come back [to Albania] and I am not going back to the UK. Many people decided to come back because of [the offer]. They take off one year. One year is too much in prison.”

