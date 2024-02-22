Albania approves deal for Italian migrant centers

STORY: Albania's parliament gave the green light on Thursday (February 22) to a migration deal with Italy to build two processing camps for migrants in the Balkan country.

It's the first example of a non-European Union country accepting migrants on behalf of an EU nation, and is part of a wider bid by the bloc to clamp down on irregular immigration.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on social media platform X that ''no country can solve such a challenge alone'' and Albania was "standing together" with Italy.

Based on the country's northern Adriatic coast, one camp will screen migrants while the second would hold arrivals while asylum applications are processed.

Migrants would then be repatriated or allowed to enter Italy.

Some though fear the deal's impact on Albania's security and financially vital tourist industry, as well as the rights of migrants.

Activist Arilda Lleshi protested in front of parliament during the vote.

"This touristic area will not be the same after the migrant processing centers are built. Then they will be sent to the area of Gjader in a closed jail and from what we have seen in other countries we have reasons to believe that this will be a security problem for the whole area."

Claims by Albania's opposition party of the deal being unconstitutional have been rejected by courts and Brussels has said the plans do not breach EU law.

However, rights experts warn Italian courts could struggle to process asylum requests or appeals against detention orders from people hosted in another country, with lengthy procedures putting an unjustified burden on migrants.

The accord has drawn comparisons with Britain's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda to deter small boats crossing the Channel from France organized by human traffickers.

An Italian government source said Rome aimed to have the centers running by spring.