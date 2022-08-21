Albania arrests two Russians, one Ukrainian who were trying to enter military plant

·1 min read
Violators tried to enter the territory of the Gramsh enterprise
Violators tried to enter the territory of the Gramsh enterprise

Read also: Over 300 Russian agents detained in Kyiv since February, city police chief says

According to the Albanian Defense Ministry, two of its soldiers were injured during the incident.

The perpetrators tried to enter the Gramsh plant in central Albania, which currently provides manufacturing services for the defense industry. Under communism, the plant produced AK-47 assault rifles.

The defense ministry said one of the arrested, identified only as a Russian national M.Z., 24 years old, entered the plant’s territory and was trying to take photos. He used a kind of spray against soldiers while trying to escape after being stopped by guards, causing injuries to their eyes.

Read also: Ukraine detains Russian agents tasked with assassinating top security officials

Two others, a Russian woman identified as S.T., 33, and a Ukrainian man F.A., 25, were also arrested in the vicinity. The three individuals are “suspected of espionage.

Albania is a member of the NATO defense alliance, which it joined in 2009.

Russian military intelligence has previously been linked to attacks on sites storing and producing ammunition in both Czechia and Bulgaria.

Read also: Russian agents sent to Eastern Europe to disrupt arms supplies to Ukraine, says intelligence

Bulgarian prosecutors have said Russian agents were most likely involved in attacks on four weapons and ammunition facilities in the EU between 2011 and 2020, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

The attacks were conducted in order to cut off the supply of ammunition to both Georgia and Ukraine, Bulgarian prosecutors said.

Russia launched ongoing wars in Georgia in 2008, and in Ukraine in 2014.

Help NV continue reporting on the Russian invasion

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia ups number of ships stationed in Black Sea to 15, missile threat remains high

    Following a storm, Russia has increased the number of its ships stationed in the Black Sea to 15, the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command reported on Aug 20.

  • Daughter of ‘Russian World’ ideologue Dugin killed in Moscow car bombing

    Daria Dugina, daughter of the "Russian World" ideologue Alexander Dugin, has been killed in a car bombing, the regional police Investigative Committee has confirmed, according to a report by Kremlin propaganda outlet RIA-Novosti on Aug 21.

  • Russia transfers air defence systems to Belarus General Staff report

    SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 07:16 Russia is transferring its air defence systems to Belarus. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 August Quote: "Air defence systems of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are being transferred to the territory of the Republic of Belarus on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

  • Russian invaders trying to stop advance of Ukrainian troops in south, says Ukraine’s General Staff

    The main efforts of the Russian invading forces in the Pivdennyi Buh axis on the southern warfront are focused on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Aug. 20.

  • Ukrainian Army destroys rare Russian radar system in Zaporizhzhya Oblast – video

    In another ironic event in Russia’s war on Ukraine, a supposedly sophisticated Russian counter-battery radar, system designed to detect the trajectories of incoming shells and adjust artillery fire for the invaders has been destroyed – by Ukrainian artillery.

  • US Air Force targeted in 'propaganda attack' in Kuwait

    The U.S. Air Force said Saturday it was the subject of a “propaganda attack” by a previously unheard-of Iraqi militant group that falsely claimed it had launched a drone attack targeting American troops at an air base in Kuwait. The statement by the Air Force's 386th Air Expeditionary Wing came hours after the group calling itself Al-Waretheen, or “The Inheritors," put out an online statement claiming that on Aug. 12, it targeted Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base.

  • Pro-Putin rapper buys Starbucks in Russia and ‘Russifies’ it with a new name: Stars Coffee

    Timati is sort of like Drake—if he were Russian and really loved Vladimir Putin and owned a chain of Starbucks-like coffee shops.

  • Belarusian specialists repair Russian warplanes near Moscow Ukraines intelligence

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 13:55 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports that Belarusian specialists repair Russian fixed-wing aircraft at an airfield near Moscow.

  • Zelenskyy: Russia might do something particularly violent next week

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 21:36 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine believes that Russia might attempt to carry out particularly violent attacks next week [Ukraine's Independence Day is on 24 August, which falls on next Wednesday - ed.

  • Ukrainian Army destroys Russian ammo depots in Chornobaivka, Starytsia

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Aug. 20 destroyed Russian ammunition depots in the temporarily occupied villages of Chornobaivka and Starytsia in Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command said in a Facebook post on Aug. 21.

  • Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

    Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family's company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany. Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly, it might not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe to avenge Western sanctions, or if utilities can't store enough for winter.

  • Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day

    The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia is transporting up to 5,000 tonnes of grain per day by railway and between 1,500 and 2,000 tonnes per day by vehicle, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration there said on social media.

  • Russia says it has deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missile three times in Ukraine

    Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday. The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of new hypersonic weapons President Vladimir Putin presented in 2018 in a bellicose speech in which he said they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield. "We have deployed it three times during the special military operation," Shoigu said in an interview broadcast on Rossiya 1.

  • Lukashenko claims he has no desire to bomb Ukraine

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 15:39 Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus said that he does not plan to attack and bombard Ukraine from Belarusian territory. Source: BelTA, the pro-government Belarusian state-owned news agency Quote from Lukashenko: "Don't think that I am planning some kind of attack here, that Ukraine will be bombed from the territory of Belarus and so on.

  • Russian media: nearly 700 Russian contractors from the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade want to desert from battlefield

    Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 14:22 Nearly 700 contractors from the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, which is responsible for war crimes in the Kyiv region, are trying to get fired and leave Ukraine but don't manage to.

  • Anti-aircraft defence activated over western part of Crimea occupiers

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 2022, 9:17 P.M. Anti-aircraft defence systems were activated in the village of Olenivka in the west of the occupied Crimea on Saturday evening. Source: Oleg Kryuchkov, so-called "advisor to the head of Crimea", on Telegram; local Telegram channels Quote: "Crimea.

  • In Mariupol, people wanted to blow up occupation "mayor" mass media

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 2022, 16: 59 The media reports that, in occupied Mariupol, people wanted to blow up Konstantin Ivashenko, the Russian-appointed "mayor". Source: Current time with reference to the propagandist from All-Russia state television and radio broadcasting company [VGTRK - ed.

  • Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP would ‘breach NATO’s Article 5,’ UK and US lawmakers say

    Should a potential Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant(ZNPP) produce a radioactive leak, it would provide sufficient grounds for activating NATO’s Article 5, UK MP and Chair of the parliamentary Defense Select Committee, Tobias Ellwood, said in a Twitter post on Aug. 19.

  • I’m a conservative US Navy veteran. Texas school districts blocking books terrify me

    He thought Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” couldn’t happen here. Keller ISD is proving him wrong. | Opinion

  • ‘Roll With It’: Steve Winwood Rolls Towards A Double No.1 In The US

    The British singer-songwriter, keyboard player and guitarist ruled America in August 1988 with both the 'Roll With It' single and album.