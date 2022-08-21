Albania arrests two Russians, one Ukrainian who were trying to enter military plant

Violators tried to enter the territory of the Gramsh enterprise

Read also: Over 300 Russian agents detained in Kyiv since February, city police chief says

According to the Albanian Defense Ministry, two of its soldiers were injured during the incident.

The perpetrators tried to enter the Gramsh plant in central Albania, which currently provides manufacturing services for the defense industry. Under communism, the plant produced AK-47 assault rifles.

The defense ministry said one of the arrested, identified only as a Russian national M.Z., 24 years old, entered the plant’s territory and was trying to take photos. He used a kind of spray against soldiers while trying to escape after being stopped by guards, causing injuries to their eyes.

Read also: Ukraine detains Russian agents tasked with assassinating top security officials

Two others, a Russian woman identified as S.T., 33, and a Ukrainian man F.A., 25, were also arrested in the vicinity. The three individuals are “suspected of espionage.

Albania is a member of the NATO defense alliance, which it joined in 2009.

Russian military intelligence has previously been linked to attacks on sites storing and producing ammunition in both Czechia and Bulgaria.

Read also: Russian agents sent to Eastern Europe to disrupt arms supplies to Ukraine, says intelligence

Bulgarian prosecutors have said Russian agents were most likely involved in attacks on four weapons and ammunition facilities in the EU between 2011 and 2020, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

The attacks were conducted in order to cut off the supply of ammunition to both Georgia and Ukraine, Bulgarian prosecutors said.

Russia launched ongoing wars in Georgia in 2008, and in Ukraine in 2014.

Help NV continue reporting on the Russian invasion



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine