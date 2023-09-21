Albania joins the G7 declaration on 'security guarantees' for Ukraine

In New York, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama have officially inked a joint declaration pertaining to Ukraine's aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration, according to Ihor Zhovkva, presidential office deputy head.

The document outlines Albania's willingness to extend political, military, technical, defense, and humanitarian support to Ukraine within the framework of bilateral and international collaboration.

Albania, currently holding the presidency of the U.N. Security Council as a non-permanent member and a NATO member since 1999, now stands as the 25th nation to officially affirm its unwavering support for Ukraine's accession to the military alliance.

"This symbolic act coincides with the anniversary of the joint address delivered by the President, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on September 30, 2022, which outlined Ukraine's bid for NATO membership," Zhovkva said.

Albania has also expressed its readiness to participate actively in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction efforts, according to Zhovkva.

