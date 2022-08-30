Albanian Channel migrants are ‘asylum shopping’, says Priti Patel as she unveils plans to combat surge

Ms Patel met with Albanian police chiefs in London on Tuesday to hammer out the plan - WPA Pool

Priti Patel has attacked “asylum shopping” by Albanians seeking to sneak into Britain to join crime gangs, as she unveiled plans to combat a surge in Channel migrants from the Balkan state.

The Home Secretary announced new “joint ways of working” by putting UK and Albanian police officers on each others’ borders to identify those with criminal records and fast track the deportation of those who enter illegally within weeks.

Ms Patel, who met with Albanian police chiefs in London on Tuesday to hammer out the plan, said it would mean UK and Albanian law enforcement officers working side by side in both countries to process arrivals, check criminal databases and share intelligence.

It is understood Albanian police officers will be stationed in Dover to cross reference migrants’ fingerprints and biometric data with Albanian criminal databases while the six National Crime Agency (NCA) officers already based in Tirana to tackle immigration and organised crime will be beefed up.

They also agreed for the two countries’ law enforcement agencies to share more forensics and biometrics data to clamp down on anyone seeking to enter the UK with a criminal record in Albania.

Patel says crossings are 'shameful and absurd' as Albania is a 'safe country'

It follows the arrival of an estimated 6,000 Albanians in small boats across the Channel so far this year. They now account for 50 per cent to 60 per cent of all Channel migrants, whose total this year passed 25,000 this weekend, double the rate of 2021.

“It is shameful and absurd that so many Albanian nationals are entering the UK via small boats when their home country, Albania, is a safe country,” said Ms Patel.

“These Albanian nationals are brought here illegally by organised criminal networks travelling through multiple EU countries.

“They are asylum shopping, making attempts to claim asylum in the UK in the hope that they can remain here and disappear into the criminal underworld fuelled by Albanian gangs. We will bring this to an end.”

The new joint approach was agreed at the start of two days of meetings between specialists from both UK and Albanian law enforcement, intelligence and operational teams to finalise how the joint frontline teams will operate on “both sides of the border” to tackle the small boat influx.

They are also working on new “covert and overt” operational tactics to tackle any attempts by the people smugglers’ to evade the new measures by switching back to other illegal routes into the UK, such as lorries and ferries.

“The visit will address the risk of displacement from small boat to other modes of travel, which criminal gangs are likely to use to evade detection,” said the Home Office.

The move is part of a wider agreement to deport criminals and illegal migrants to Albania struck by Home Secretary Priti Patel last Summer. As part of the deal, the UK has spent £1 million on a new police station at Rinas international airport in Tirana to help process the returnees.

A delegation of four officers from the Albanian state police forensic laboratories also met Home Office officials on Tuesday to discuss UK funding to boost their capacity for DNA analysis and processing data.

Any migrant who has served more than a year in jail can be barred and removed from the UK under post-Brexit laws introduced in 2020. The Government also has the power to refuse entry on the grounds of “serious harm, persistent offending or where it is conducive to the public good.”

The Home Office is also using the Immigration Act under which asylum claims from Albania can be deemed “unfounded” and the migrants detained because of there being “no serious risk of persecution.” They have no right of appeal and can be removed within 30 days.

“Those coming from Albania – a safe and prosperous country – are travelling through multiple countries to make the journey to the UK. Many then make spurious asylum claims when they arrive,” said a spokesman.

“Through the Nationality and Borders Act, introduced by the Home Secretary, asylum claims may be inadmissible if someone travels through a safe third country before reaching the UK.”