Albanian court jails Iranian man for 10 years over terrorism

·1 min read

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has convicted an Iranian man on terrorism-related charges and sentenced him to ten years' imprisonment, court officials said Thursday.

In a ruling issued Wednesday but made public a day later, Albania’s Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime found Bijan Pooladrag guilty of funding terrorism and being a member of a terrorist organization. No details on Pooladrag's age, home city, or when he had come to Albania were made known.

Pooladrag denied the charges. He has the right to appeal the verdict.

Pooladrag was arrested two years ago on suspicion of spying on members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or MEK, some 3,000 of whom live in exile in Albania. Previously based in Iraq, the group moved to the small Balkan country in 2014.

Pooladrag was originally part of the MEK community, which he left almost three years ago.

Albania's relations with Iran have been tense after the country took in the MEK members. In two separate instances in 2020 and 2018, Tirana expelled four Iranian diplomats for “threatening national security.”

In September, Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran over a July 15 cyberattack that temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites. Tirana called the disruption an act of “state aggression.”

Since then, there have been several milder cyberattacks from the same Iranian source.

Recommended Stories

  • LA racism scandal prompts new round of city council protests

    The City Council was disrupted Tuesday by another round of boisterous, foul-mouthed protests after a councilman facing widespread calls to resign for his involvement in a racism scandal defiantly returned to the chamber and took his seat. Councilman Kevin de Leon’s appearance prompted some council members to walk out amid shouting and chanting from rival groups in the audience, while council President Paul Krekorian ordered a recess amid the outburst. The turmoil represented a reprise of a Friday meeting where de Leon appeared in the ornate chamber for the first time since mid-October.

  • Rishi Sunak announces deal to fast-track removal of Albanian migrants

    Disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military sites will also be used to house migrants, the Prime Minister said

  • EU Parliament chief says lawmakers are reviewing Qatar files

    The European Union’s Parliament is reviewing its files involving Qatar to see if any pressure was exerted on lawmakers, the assembly’s president said Thursday as a corruption scandal rocked the EU’s only directly elected institution. Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the work under review includes an agreement to allow Qataris with biometric passports to have short visa-free stays in the EU. Metsola said questions also have surfaced about a separate EU-Qatar air agreement on which the European Parliament must be consulted.

  • Seoul: UN agency to boost efforts to monitor N. Korean nukes

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Thursday his organization will push to bolster its capacity to verify North Korean nuclear activities and raise international awareness of the urgency of its weapons program. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the comments during his meeting in Seoul with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

  • Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed at $32.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day.

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $538.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day.

  • Poll shows Trump favorability declining among GOP

    A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll indicated that support for former President Donald Trump is waning among the Republican base. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined "Red and Blue" to discuss possible reasons behind the drop, and other potential 2024 presidential candidates the GOP could be considering.

  • Europe Can’t Afford to Name Its Gas Price

    Supply of liquefied natural gas will be tight next year. Plans to cap how much the European Union pays are becoming riskier as China lifts Covid restrictions.

  • These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

    The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…

  • Iranian hard-liner suggests closing key strait over protests

    A hard-line newspaper close to Iran's ruling clerics on Wednesday suggested authorities close the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy supplies, in response to alleged foreign support for the nationwide protests gripping the country. The suggestion came from the editor-in-chief of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, who is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an editorial that could be seen as a trial balloon. “Closing the Strait of Hormuz to Western countries’ oil tankers and commercial vessels is Iran’s legal right," Hossein Shariatmadari wrote.

  • Germany clinches $8 billion purchase of 35 F-35 aircraft from the US

    Manufacturer Lockheed Martin is now set to seek local industry partners to help maintain the fleet later — if the base prep work gets done in time.

  • YouTube addresses abuse by users

    The site is sending notifications to users whose abusive comments have been removed for violating YouTube’s rules.

  • Children's torture chambers found in liberated territories

    During the occupation of Kharkiv and Kherson Oblasts, the Russian military set up torture chambers for children who, in their opinion, offered resistance. Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, during a briefing at Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 14 December Quote: "Yes, it's true [there are torture chambers for children - ed.

  • Up to 60 occupiers killed in Kadiivka, management of 58th Russian Combined arms army killed in Melitopol General Staff

    As a result of a Ukrainian attack on the city of Kadiivka [Luhansk Oblast] on 11 December, up to 60 Russian occupiers were killed and nearly a hundred were injured. Russians have also suffered losses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • House Democrats reject a rules change that could've empowered junior members amid concerns about aging leadership

    Proponents saw an opportunity to empower junior members. But the change was opposed by longer-serving Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.

  • Starved of electricity, some Syrians turn to solar power

    Facing crippling electricity cuts, Syrian dentist Ibrahim al-Akzam has turned to solar power to keep his Damascus clinic going, a reflection of the deep energy crisis in his country after 11 years of war. The move has shielded Akzam from the rolling blackouts of the dilapidated state grid and the rising cost of scarce quantities of diesel to operate a smaller private generator. "Moving to alternative energy is the best solution at present," said the 41-year-old, who spent nearly $7,000 on the installation.

  • A Live-Action God of War TV Show Is Slicing Its Way to Amazon

    Gods will be killed on Prime Video. That’s where Kratos and Atreus, the stars of the popular God of War video game franchise, will soon hang their weapons as Sony and Amazon have announced a live-action TV show based on the series is on the way. The news was first teased back in March but now it’s official.

  • China’s new covid slogan is a U-turn on two years of “people’s war” against the virus

    A new slogan crystallizes Beijing’s new approach to the covid pandemic: “Be the first person responsible for your own health.”

  • Iran is booted from U.N. women's group

    "Iran's membership at this moment is an ugly stain on the Commission's credibility," the U.S. told nations at the U.N.

  • Soccer Union “Sickened” After Iran Threatens to Execute Star Player

    Amir Nasr-Azadani faces a possible death sentence after campaigning for women’s rights in the repressive country.