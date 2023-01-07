Albanian man arrested on fraud charges, accused of scamming elderly victim of more than $14,000

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office say an Albanian man accused of grand theft is "a potential flight risk" and ask that he surrender his Albanian passport as a condition to posting bond.

Detectives arrested Marian Kola, 24, Thursday after an investigation found he was operating a phony air conditioning company in Collier County that scammed an elderly client out of more than $14,000.

Officials said Kola traveled to Albania four times in 2022.

They charged Kola, of the 4700 block of Saint Croix Lane in Naples, with grand theft between $10,000 and $20,000; theft of $10,000 to $50,000 from a victim over age 65; elderly exploitation; contracting without a license; and fraudulent use of an ID.

Detectives said Kola was operating his business, Kola Cooling, without a license. Kola had been conducting business for more than a year using a business license number belonging to a local fire department inspector. Kola displayed that person’s business license number on his business cards and service vehicle, officials said.

In June 2021, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sanctioned Kola for being unlicensed. The following month he was providing an estimate and then installing a home air conditioning system, unlicensed, for the 77-year-old victim, according to his arrest report.

The victim, who has early dementia, hired Kola to install a brand new system. Kola failed to tell her the system he installed actually came from a second-hand warehouse in Tampa and that it didn’t come with a warranty because it wasn’t registered with the manufacturer.

The victim began having problems with the system within weeks of the installation.

Kola returned to her home to perform repairs, charging her for parts.

In July 2022, he returned again to perform more repairs and charged her $340. She gave him her credit card, which he swiped through an app on his tablet and she signed for.

He then asked her for a check for $340, causing her to believe her card hadn’t worked. She gave him a check for $340, which he mobile deposited.

The next day, the victim received an invoice from an app Kola uses charging her another $340 and an additional $13,950 for a new air conditioning system.

The victim repeatedly attempted to contact Kola about the fraudulent charges, but he never returned her calls or emails, according to the affidavit.

In October, the victim happened to see Kola’s work van in a shopping center parking lot. She boxed the van in with her car in an attempt to speak to him, but Kola drove over a curb and median to avoid her, the arrest report said.

Detectives said Kola was “completely untruthful” when they interviewed him in December. They located him at his residence Thursday and took him into custody on the felony charges.

The victim's loss was $14,140, according to the arrest report.

Court records indicate he's due in court Jan. 30 for his arraignment. No bond information was available Friday afternoon.

