Albanians getting a year off prison sentence and £1,500 to leave UK and not come back

Rishi Sunak and the Albanian prime minister Edi Rama at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland - Getty Images

Albanian criminals are being let off up to a year of their jail sentences and given £1,500 if they agree to be deported under a new deal negotiated with the Balkan state.

The early release and resettlement grant is on condition the criminals agree not to appeal their deportation back to Albania. They are warned that if they return to the UK without permission, they will be immediately returned to jail to serve the remaining time on their sentence in a British prison.

The deal is part of an agreement negotiated last year between the two governments to fast-track and increase the deportation of Albanian offenders and illegal migrants. At the end of last year, there were 1,336 Albanians in prisons in England and Wales, the largest nationality of foreign inmates in British jails.

Last year also saw a record number of Albanians cross the Channel in small boats, accounting for a third of the 45,755 migrants who reached the UK.

Rishi Sunak revealed on Tuesday that 8,000 Albanians, including both illegal migrants and foreign offenders, had been deported since he announced a new agreement with the country’s prime minister Edi Rama in November last year.

One 30-year-old Albanian criminal told the BBC how he had accepted the offer to return to his homeland after serving two years of a six year jail sentence for drug offences.

He would normally have been released half way through his sentence after three years but was allowed to return to Albania as a free man with one year still to go.

Asking for anonymity and described only as Mark, he told the BBC: "The immigration officer came to see us. They ask if you want to go back [to Albania] or stay in UK. They explained that if you go back, they take one year off from your sentence."

Mark was also offered £1,500 in financial support to return home, under a separate programme called the Facilitated Return Scheme.

'Financial incentive'

A UK government document states that the scheme is "a financial incentive" offered to foreign prisoners "on the proviso that they cooperate with deportation and waive their right to appeal against it".

Story continues

Mark was deported under the UK's Early Release Scheme (ERS), used for foreign prisoners of all nationalities. The early release scheme does not require the consent of prisoners, but Albanian deportees, including Mark, said their removal and sentence reduction were presented as voluntary.

He added: “I decided to come back [to Albania] and I am not going back to the UK. Many people decided to come back because of that. They take off one year. One year is too much in prison.”

The BBC said several of the 50 deported Albanians that they spoke to on their arrival in Tirana had said they would return to the UK despite the threat of being returned to jail.

The Home Office declined to say how many Albanians had been deported under the scheme or how many had received financial incentives.

A spokesman said: "The UK and Albanian governments work together to take every opportunity to intercept the work of people smugglers and speed up the removal of Albanians with no legal right to be in the UK."

