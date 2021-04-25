Albanians vote for new government with graft on their mind

  • Albania parliamentary elections
  • Albania parliamentary elections
  • Albania parliamentary elections
  • Albania parliamentary elections
  • Albania parliamentary elections
1 / 5

Albanians vote for new government with graft on their mind

Albania parliamentary elections
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fatos Bytyci
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Fatos Bytyci

TIRANA (Reuters) -Albania held a parliamentary election on Sunday likely to be a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling Socialists and the opposition as corruption weighs heavily on voters in one of Europe's poorest nations.

The Socialist Party (PS) of Prime Minister Edi Rama is seeking a third term, while Lulzim Basha's Democratic Party (PD) wants a return to power eight years after losing an election.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m (1700 GMT).

"I want to see changes in all the sectors. I want Albania to move towards European Union," said Edmond Katanxhaj, 64, voting at a polling station in Tirana.

Tirana was granted European Union candidate status in 2014, but there has been little progress due to enlargement fatigue around the bloc and lack of reforms within Albania.

With a population of 2.8 million, but 3.6 million voters due to its large diaspora, Albania has a history of violence and fraud allegations during elections in the three decades since the end of communism.

On Wednesday, a PS supporter was killed and four people injured during a shootout following a dispute between Socialist and Democrats supporters.

The State Election Commission said that as of noon, turnout was 27%, and no incidents had been reported.

Voters are eager for an end to widespread corruption. Albania ranks 104th in Transparency International's 180-nation list for 2020 and is accused by the United States of being a major source for marijuana production and other drug shipments.

Rama, a 56-year-old painter and former basketball player, has been in power for eight years.

"Today is the day that we don’t have any negative feelings against anyone that with his or her vote will express another opinion," he said after voting on Sunday.

Basha, a 46-year-old lawyer and former mayor of Tirana, has held previous government posts and spent time living in the Netherlands. He urged people to vote to "decide for the future of your families, your country and yourselves".

Orestia Nano, an artist, said her main motive to vote was to end corruption.

"When I entered the University of Arts there were people of my age who paid money to get into the school. There are people who have to pay money to get health treatments (in state hospitals)," she said.

"It (corruption) is pretty bad in really high levels.”

The new government will have to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding homes after a 2019 earthquake that killed 51 people and damaged more than 11,400 residences.

Twelve political parties are taking part to elect the 140-seat parliament, with opinion polls showing the PS and PD running close to be the party with most votes. The PD is heading an opposition coalition.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci;Writing by Ivana Sekularac;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Miner takes on Albania's political heavyweights at ballot box

    A national election in Albania on Sunday looks too close to call - but third-generation miner and first-time parliamentary candidate Elton Debreshi won't be celebrating whichever of the two main parties wins. "In parliament, we have never heard a word about our suffering," said Debreshi, who has around 7,000 Facebook followers and whose campaign has won endorsement from anti-establishment former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis. Opinion polls make Sunday's vote too close to call between the governing Socialist Party of the Prime Minister Edi Rama and the opposition led by the Democratic Party, fuelling a mood of uncertainty in what many observers view as a still relatively fragile democracy.

  • Albania's president lambastes US ambassador on TV talk show

    Albania's president has accused the U.S. ambassador of intervening in the small European country’s internal affairs by supporting its prime minister in an upcoming parliamentary election. President Ilir Meta spoke harshly about Ambassador Yuri Kim during a television talk show on Friday night and called on the American diplomat “to stop supporting (Prime Minister Edi) Rama, who is violating the election.” While the show was airing on Syri Televizion, Kim sent a text message to Meta and also tweeted about Sunday's election, responding to a warning Meta gave this week that Albanians would take up pitchforks and other tools if the prime minister attempts to manipulate voting or the results.

  • Chad president's death: Rivals condemn 'dynastic coup'

    Opposition parties reject the army's appointment of President Déby's son as the nation's new leader.

  • Terri Irwin Talks Becoming a Grandmother in New Crikey! It's a Baby! Clip: An 'Indescribable Time'

    The new discovery+ special, streaming Sunday, documents Bindi Irwin's pregnancy and the birth of her first baby, daughter Grace Warrior

  • Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Syria's oil ministry said firefighters on Saturday put out a fire on an oil tanker off the Baniyas refinery after a suspected attack by a drone coming from the direction of Lebanese waters. The identity of the vessel was unclear, with Iran's al-Alam TV saying it was one of three Iranian oil tankers that had recently arrived at the Syrian oil terminal, while the semi-official news agency Tasnim denied it was Iranian. TankerTrackers said in a tweet that "the tanker seen burning today off the coast of Baniyas is not an Iranian vessel", but Beirut-registered.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson criticized for 'dangerous' comments calling COVID-19 vaccine push 'suspicious'

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is facing criticism after suggesting there's something "suspicious" about there being a "big push" to ensure Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Republican senator spoke about COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative radio host Vicki McKenna, seeming to float the idea of a nefarious motivation behind the urging of all adults to get vaccinated in order to put an end to the pandemic, per Forbes. "The science tells us that vaccines are 95 percent effective, so if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?" Johnson said. "I mean, what is it to you? ... Why is [there] this big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine?" Health experts would likely tell Johnson that Americans should care because a certain percentage of the population must receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity in the United States. But the Republican senator went on to criticize the idea of Americans needing to "carry a card to prove that they've been vaccinated so they can participate in society" and then added, without elaborating, "I'm getting highly suspicious of what's happening here." Johnson also suggested the vaccine's distribution should have been "limited" to vulnerable populations. Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding criticized Johnson's "dangerous words," while Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) slammed "this anti-vax rhetoric" and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin dubbed the senator a "dangerous conspiracy theorist." Amid this criticism, Johnson in a new statement on Friday said Americans should "decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated" and reiterated his belief that it's a "legitimate question as to whether people at very low risk" for COVID-19 "should be encouraged to take" the vaccine. Johnson's comments came during an interview that opened with him saying it "blows me away" that he's "accused of being anti-science." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveatsThe toxic culture of American police

  • Mbappe double sends PSG top of Ligue 1

    Kylian Mbappe scored twice for the second game in a row but picked up a thigh injury as Paris Saint-Germain climbed top of Ligue 1 on Saturday with a 3-1 victory at Metz.

  • Ex-NASCAR driver Carl Edwards on Senate rumors: 'I don’t have an active campaign going on'

    Edwards, 41, suddenly retired from NASCAR after he was a restart away from the 2016 Cup Series title.

  • Biden formally recognizes killing of more than 1 million Armenians as genocide

    President Biden on Saturday formally recognized as a genocide the killing of more than 1 million Armenians starting in 1915.

  • The Trump Organization's longtime CFO reportedly said he keeps his distance from the 'legal side' of its financial matters

    The 2015 deposition, in which Allen Weisselberg discussed leaving the legal side of money matters to others, hadn't previously been reported, said the Daily News.

  • A Texas couple who deleted Facebook posts bragging about being at the Capitol riot was arrested for assaulting police officers, FBI says

    "We fought the cops to get in the Capital and got pepper sprayed and beat but by gosh the patriots got in!" Jalise Middleton said in a deleted post.

  • Air Force vet has PTSD not from her service, but from attempted rape by ex-KCK cop

    Was everyone in the KCK police department just accustomed to women screaming behind Roger Golubski’s office door?

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • The 2021 Lexington Herald-Leader All-State Boys’ Basketball Team is here

    Coaches pick Highlands’ Sam Vinson as their player of the year; 50 players honored.

  • Ex-White House aide reveals 'inside story' of what happened when Trump claimed injecting disinfectant could cure COVID-19

    Olivia Troye, who served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, shared how then-President Donald Trump veered off-course in a press briefing.

  • Justine Bateman on the Reaction to Her Book and Why Fear of Aging Is Worse Than Looking Older

    The actor and director on the reaction to her book, FACE: One Square Foot of Skin

  • India's richest people are fleeing on private jets as the country hits almost 350,000 COVID-19 infections in another daily global record

    Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors from India as it battles a catastrophic second coronavirus wave.

  • Trump to Hannity: Social media should face antitrust scrutiny

    Former President Donald Trump sounds off in 'Hannity' exclusive.

  • Fact check: No, LeBron James didn't say 'a girl can’t even stab her friends anymore'

    Facebook users ran with a quote from a satirical website, claiming LeBron James said "a girl can't even stab her friends anymore." That is false.

  • Black Man Shot 10 Times by White Deputy Was Holding a Phone: 911 Call

    Screenshot/NBCBefore a white Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot a Black man 10 times late Wednesday night, he told the man to drop his gun. Body-camera footage and the recording of the man’s initial call to 911, however, show he was never holding one. He had his phone in his hand, and he had told authorities so.The Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy had dropped Isaiah Brown, 32, home earlier on Wednesday night after Brown’s car had broken down miles away.But, moments later, Brown dialed 911 over a dispute with his brother that was apparently preventing him from getting back to his car. He described a heated argument in which he had asked his brother for a gun, but he notified the dispatcher that he did not have a weapon. His brother had refused his request.Brown said, “I’m about to kill my brother.”The dispatcher replied, “Don’t kill your brother.”“Alright,” said Brown.“Why would you say something like that?” asked the dispatcher.“Somebody needs to come here real quick,” said Brown.The same deputy who had dropped him home arrived back at the scene and found Brown standing on the road outside the home.The recording of Brown’s 911 call captured the confrontation, indicating that Brown was walking down the road, on a house phone, at the time. “You need to hold your hands up,” the dispatcher tell him as a siren can be heard in the background.The deputy is then captured in the 911 call and in body-cam footage shouting at Brown, “Show me your hands. Show me your hands, now. Show me your hands. Drop the gun. He’s got a gun to his head. Drop the gun now. Stop walking towards me. Stop walking towards me. Stop. Stop.” The deputy then shot Brown and continued yelling at him to put his hands up and “drop the gun.” The Spotsylvania sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police confirmed Brown was unarmed. ‘Tragic Day Here’: Deputy Fatally Shoots North Carolina Black Man While Serving Search WarrantThe officer, whose name has not been released, has been put on administrative leave, the Spotsylvania sheriff said. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting.Brown is now in intensive care being treated for 10 bullet wounds.His family’s attorney said in a statement, “It is evident that the tragic shooting of Isaiah Brown was completely avoidable. Isaiah clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon more than 90 seconds before the deputy arrived. He told dispatch that he was walking away from the house and away from anyone else and was on the roadway by himself. Isaiah was on the phone with 911 at the time of the shooting and the officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun.”Brown’s brother, Tazmon, told NBC Washington that he thought Brown called the cops because he wanted a ride back to his car so it wouldn’t be towed.“The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up,” Tazmon said.Protesters gathered Friday at the Spotsylvania sheriff’s office, shouting “No justice, no peace!” NBC reported.The shooting and demonstrations come on the heels of a tense week in American policing. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder Wednesday for the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The same day as the verdict, a Columbus police officer shot and killed Black 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant while she lunged at a woman with a knife.In the 24 hours after the Chauvin verdict, six people were killed by the police.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.