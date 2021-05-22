Albania's president denounces US sanction of former leader

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2013 file photo, Prime Minister Sali Berisha of the Democratic Party concedes defeat in front of his supporters at the party headquarters in Tirana. The United States has sanctioned former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha, barring him from entering the country after being accused of involvement in “significant corruption.” Berisha, 76, who was also president in the 1990s, is now a lawmaker in the opposition Democratic Party. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that Berisha “was involved in corrupt acts, such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes.” (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LLAZAR SEMINI
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's president offered public support Saturday to a former prime minister who was sanctioned by the United States this week for corruption.

President Ilir Meta made public a letter to former Prime Minister Sali Berisha that described the sanctioning of the politician as a “shameful, unfaithful and nasty act” prompted by anti-Albanian lobbying.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Berisha and his immediate family were barred from entering the United States. Blinken accused Berisha, who served as Albania's prime minister from 2005 until 2013, of being “involved in corrupt acts...including using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members."

Blinken also alleged that while in office Berisha interfered in the judiciary “at the expense of independent investigations, anticorruption efforts, and accountability measures.”

Berisha, 76, is currently a lawmaker representing the opposition Democratic Party in Albania’s parliament. He also served as Albania’s second post-communist president from 1992 to 1997.

In his defense of his predecessor, Meta alleged that Blinken’s decision was “ordered from the kleptocratic regime" in Albania at a time when the results of the country's April 25 parliamentary election are being contested.

Meta has been at odds with the governing Socialist Party, which has moved to have him impeached for not remaining non-partisan during the election.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Organization Criminal Probe Puts James Corden In A Jolly Joking Mood

    The "Late Late Show" host riffed hard on a criminal investigation that could result in charges for the former president and his family.

  • Argentina locks back down as coronavirus infections soar

    Argentina is imposing its first strict coronavirus lockdown of the year starting Saturday due to surging levels of coronavirus infections and a soaring death toll. The measures, due to last until the end of the month, will limit circulation and suspend social, business, educational, religious and sporting activities. “We are living the worst moment since the pandemic began,” President Alberto Fernández said in a televised message Thursday.

  • Brazil's Lula meets centrist Cardoso in anti-Bolsonaro move

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Two former Brazilian presidents overcame decades of political rivalry on Friday with a public show of common purpose: blocking Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro from gaining a second term next year. Former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with centrist Fernando Henrique Cardoso, also a two-term former president, for lunch last week, in a move bringing Brazil's left and center closer to joining forces to oppose Bolsonaro. Lula published a photo of the two ex-presidents' fist-bumping in face masks to social media on Friday, causing ripples of excitement in Brazilian politics.

  • 'Reprehensible, callous, and ethically odious': Canada receiving COVAX supply while other countries fall way behind

    An international humanitarian group is calling on the Canadian government to commit to sharing its COVID-19 vaccine supply, at a time when other low- and middle-income countries are falling behind on inoculation.

  • T.I. takes aim at sexual assault accusers in new song ‘What It’s Come To’

    T.I. has released a new track in which he addresses the number of women who have accused him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, of rape and sex trafficking. On Thursday, the Atlanta rapper dropped his latest track “What It’s Come To,” and in the lyrics he’s taking aim at his accusers.

  • AP Interview: Hamas official says 'no shortage of missiles'

    As the Gaza fighting wound down and expectations of a truce rose, a senior Hamas official said in an interview Thursday that the Palestinian militant group has “no shortage of missiles” and could continue bombarding Israel for months if it chose to do so. Osama Hamdan spoke to the Associated Press hours before Israel announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants. Hamdan said that Mohammed Deif, an elusive Hamas commander who has been hunted by Israel for decades, is alive and remains in charge of Gaza military operations.

  • Cuban scenes and U2: Julian Lennon shares photos in virtual show

    Whether snapping daily life in Cuba or members of the Irish rock band U2, photographer and singer Julian Lennon says the pictures he most likes taking are spontaneous. "The ones that really I enjoy the most are ... spur of the moment," Lennon, 58, told Reuters. The son of late Beatle John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia, Lennon is sharing a selection of his photos in a virtual exhibition called "Vision" on the website of Aston Martin Residences in Miami.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: third round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

  • The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares - but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

    Breeze Airways will have some of the comforts that JetBlue is famous for but customers can expect to pay extra for bags and seat assignments.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, few think it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump, but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Donald Trump's online traffic has slumped massively, as he struggles to win back his audience after being banned from social networks

    Blog posts on the former president's "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" blog aren't being widely shared, according to The Washington Post.

  • Myanmar coup: Junta head claims Aung San Suu Kyi 'in good health'

    Min Aung Hlaing makes the claim in his first interview since seizing power in February.

  • Exclusive: `No place like home' Karen Pence says of their move back to Indiana

    Mike and Karen Pence have purchased a home north of Indianapolis with some land and a pond.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • Coronavirus latest news: Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly for pandemic, says Dominic Cummings

    Big weddings set to resume from June 21 Germany to ban British travellers amid fears over Indian variant GP outrage over appointment numbers Why Joe Biden’s vaccine patent call will backfire Better safe than sorry, Sage tells Government Heathrow to open terminal for red-list arrivals Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed that Britain could have avoided any form of Covid lockdown if it had planned properly for a pandemic, Patrick Sawer reports. Mr Cummings accuses UK Governments of having failed to seriously prepare for pandemics such coronavirus, which spread rapidly after originating in China last year. In the latest of a series of Tweets criticising Mr Johnson and his ministers, as well as previous Governments, for their failure to make adequate plans, Mr Cummings says: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown1, *definitely* no need for lockdowns 2&3.” He adds: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” Mr Cummings’ comments are bound to cause further embarrassment in Government and add to pressure over its handling of Britain’s response to the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Biden says it's 'simply wrong' to allow the DOJ to seize phone records and emails from reporters

    Biden condemned reports saying the Justice Department covertly obtained email and phone records from Washington Post and CNN journalists.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.