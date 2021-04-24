Albania's president lambasts US ambassador on TV talk show

  • Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Albania’s president waded deep into the country's parliamentary election campaign Wednesday, accusing the left-wing government of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ilir Meta also said he would step down if Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists — who are leading the main opposition conservatives in opinion polls — win Sunday's vote. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)
  • Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Albania’s president waded deep into the country's parliamentary election campaign Wednesday, accusing the left-wing government of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ilir Meta also said he would step down if Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists — who are leading the main opposition conservatives in opinion polls — win Sunday's vote. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)
1 / 2

Albania President

Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Albania’s president waded deep into the country's parliamentary election campaign Wednesday, accusing the left-wing government of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ilir Meta also said he would step down if Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists — who are leading the main opposition conservatives in opinion polls — win Sunday's vote. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LLAZAR SEMINI
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's president has accused the U.S. ambassador of intervening in the small European country’s internal affairs by supporting its prime minister in an upcoming parliamentary election.

President Ilir Meta spoke harshly about Ambassador Yuri Kim during a television talk show on Friday night and called on the American diplomat “to stop supporting (Prime Minister Edi) Rama, who is violating the election.”

While the show was airing on Syri Televizion, Kim sent a text message to Meta and also tweeted about Sunday's election, responding to a warning Meta gave this week that Albanians would take up pitchforks and other tools if the prime minister attempts to manipulate voting or the results.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to threaten that citizens will take up “pitchforks” on April 25 or if they don’t like the result of elections,"' the ambassador wrote. ”These threats deserve condemnation. Those who incite violence will be held responsible for the results of their words and actions. Stop."

Albania's two largest political parties are bitter election rivals. Confrontations between supporters of Rama's government and of the opposition culminated Wednesday with the death of a leading supporter of the governing Socialist Party. Police have said the victim was shot, allegedly by a member of the opposition Democratic Party, during an argument involving members of the opposing camps.

Meta has denounced Rama for allegedly running a “kleptocratic regime” that concentrated all legislative, administrative and judicial powers in the prime minister's. He also accused Rama of bungling Albania's pandemic response and delaying the country’s integration into the European Union.

The president holds the post without a party affiliation. Meta previously led the left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration, which is now led by his wife.

During Friday night's talk show, Meta called Rama a “gangster” and a “psychic ill person.” He also became visibly agitated after receiving Kim's text and made extreme claims about the U.S. ambassador. At one point, the president hinted that Kim could be part of an international lobbying campaign against him led by Serbia.

“There are corrupt circles. There is lobbying paid by Serbia, there (in the U.S.) and in other countries, which use America’s representatives against Ilir Meta,” he said.

Meta alleged that Kim told him during one telephone call, “We know some things about you.”

“I have told (Washington) that if you have any issue with me, please let me know because I know that you may even kill me,” he said. Meta added that he would go to a nearby mountain and then “you may launch a missile on me, so that I don’t damage other people.”

The U.S. Embassy in Tirana did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Meta’s remarks.

Recommended Stories

  • Albanian double murderer faces extradition 24 years after arriving as a bogus refugee

    An Albanian double murderer is facing extradition from the UK after being identified more than 20 years since allegedly coming to Britain as a bogus asylum seeker and securing British citizenship. Artan Muca, 49, has allegedly been in hiding or on the run for 24 years after claiming asylum in the UK by allegedly using a bogus identity as a Kosovan war refugee. Mr Muca was sentenced to 25 years in jail in Albania in absentia for shooting dead two men with a Kalashnikov in a dispute at a billiards shop. He is believed to have been working as a director of a transport company under the assumed identity before being arrested at his home in north London by Scotland Yard’s extradition unit in February. He appeared before central London magistrates and was remanded in custody on Wednesday following the extradition request by the Albanian Government for the double murder in 1997. It is not known how he stayed ahead of the police and investigators or whether he spent all his time in the UK after fleeing Albania following the murders. However, police sources said new information was presented to Scotland Yard just a year before Albania’s statute of limitations took effect in 2022, meaning the authorities could no longer punish him for a crime committed over a quarter of a century ago. Albanian sources suggested a cold case review of the murders led Albanian police to wiretap his relative's phones and intercept phone calls from the UK with the information then passed to UK police. Kreshnik Ajazi, head of the prosecutor’s office in Elbasan, central Albania, where the murders were committed, said: “We have been trying for a long time time to bring to justice this man who killed in cold-blood two innocent people. “It was close cooperation with UK partners that brought the result. We shared with them all the intelligence information we managed to get from our end including fingerprints data. “We do not know how he successfully managed to hide in the UK for 24 years but we never gave up our efforts to bring him back to serve 25 years of a prison sentence.” There is no evidence he committed any crimes in the UK unlike Albanian Asdrit Kapaj, the Wimbledon prowler who terrorised south west London with burglaries for a decade after also arriving in the UK claiming to be a Kosovan refugee.

  • A woman who pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for hitting kids with her car admits it was racially motivated

    Nicole Franklin admitted she hit two kids with her car in 2019 because she thought they were Middle Eastern or African or Mexican.

  • Trump's campaign still hasn't paid the $211,000 it owes the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

    Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

  • An Indonesian submarine has been missing for days - here's what makes it so hard to find

    "Submarines are designed to be hard to find, which is problematic when one sinks or goes down," a former US Navy submariner told Insider.

  • U.S. ends J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause

    The United States can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday.The announcement marks the end of a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccine's link to extremely rare but potentially fatal blood clots.Janet Woodcock is the acting FDA Commissioner:"After a thorough review of all available data, the FDA and CDC have concluded that the possibility of this so-called thrombosis thrombocytopenia syndrome occurring is very low. But the investigation into the level of potential vaccination-related risk will continue to be ongoing.Together both agencies have full confidence that this vaccine is known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older."Out of 8 million shots administered in the U.S., experts found 15 cases of blood clots.Women aged between 30 and 39 were found to be at the highest risk.The FDA said it would provide an updated fact sheet for vaccine recipients and providers.The U.S. decision to resume use of the vaccine follows a similar one made by the European Medicines Agency, which on Tuesday said that the benefits of the J&J shot outweighed its risks.Unlike Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, J&J's one is given in a single dose and can stored at regular fridge temperatures.These features make it a better option for use in hard-to-reach areas.Johnson & Johnson has faced several other setbacks since its vaccine gained U.S. emergency authorization in February, including drawing scrutiny over production shortfalls.

  • 3 dietitians who eat bread every day say you shouldn't be afraid of the carb. Here's how to eat it without derailing your diet.

    You don't need to cut out bread to eat healthy or even lose weight, according to experts. Prioritizing whole grains and nutritious toppings can help.

  • Dispute over Russian pipeline tests Biden's Europe outreach

    Pressure is growing on President Joe Biden to take action to prevent the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe that many fear will give the Kremlin significant leverage over U.S. partners and allies. As the Nord Stream 2 pipeline nears completion, U.S. lawmakers from both parties have stepped up demands on a reluctant White House to impose new sanctions on Russian and European companies to halt the project. Biden has said he opposes the pipeline, which is owned by Russian state company Gazprom, with investment from several European companies.

  • A man who got his first COVID-19 vaccine a year ago in Moderna's clinical trial just received his third shot - and he's feeling great

    The 30-year-old science communicator got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine in a clinical trial last April. He's since gotten two more shots.

  • Why is Chinese leader Xi Jinping so afraid of Hong Kong and Jimmy Lai?

    Hong Kong, the pro-democracy movement and Jimmy Lai instill fear in General Secretary Xi Jinping because they represent a vision of freedom from China

  • After 100 days, Biden has outwitted critics on the right and left. In fact, he’s doing great! | Opinion

    Now that President Biden has just passed his first 100 days in office — April 20 — here’s my scorecard: He is doing great on virtually all fronts.

  • Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

    BENOIT TESSIEREight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday. Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian TwitterOne eyewitness, Avinash Patil, told reporters outside the hospital that no doctors were present at the time. “I got a call at around 3 a.m. from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital,” he said. “As I reached the hospital, I saw fire engines outside. The ICU on the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, and I couldn’t see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-10 bodies there.”Shah, the hospital chief, insisted all safety norms were followed and that “doctors were present,” according to local media reports. Earlier in the week, an oxygen leak in Maharashtra state, near where the fire broke out, resulted in the death of 24 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.To make terrible matters even worse, India reported its highest one-day number of cases, recording 332,730 new infections in a 24-hour period. In the same period, 2,263 people died with COVID-19.India has been overwhelmed by new cases coupled with a critical shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and now ventilators. Many desperate families have been forced to turn to black-market price gougers who have been able to buy hospital space from corrupt administrators.The spike in cases comes as political rallies are still being held and after a month-long religious ceremony continues to bring millions of people to the Ganges River.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not calling a national lockdown to try to mitigate the spread and for hosting rallies ahead of elections in May. Government officials have said the previous lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic was economically devastating to many manual laborers who then traveled by foot from home cities to their villages, carrying the virus with them. The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Modi called the ICU fire “tragic” and offered condolences over Twitter. Many of the comments on his tweet begged him to call a national lockdown to try to save lives. In a shocking expose published in Time magazine, Indian journalist Rana Ayyub paints a horrific picture from the ground, writing about states essentially hijacking oxygen trucks and stealing supplies for their own hospitals, and disturbing allegations of underreporting deaths. Ayyub lays the blame for the debacle squarely on Modi’s shoulders, accusing him of ignoring the fact that his Trump-style rallies are super-spreader events, and for letting the ball drop on vaccines.“Why was India caught unprepared as the second wave ravaged a cross-section of Indian society?” Ayyub writes. “The responsibility lies with a strongman regime that has ignored all caution.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days. For AstraZeneca, it's 70%.

  • French fishermen stage Brexit protest

    Nearly a hundred French fishermen rallied at Boulogne-sur-Mer, Europe's largest seafood processing center, in northern France on Thursday.They say they've been denied the right to fish in UK waters, and started fires and blocked trucks carrying fish from the UK in protestOne sign read - "You want to keep your waters??? OK ... So, keep your fish!!!"Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union only allows the bloc's fishermen to access British waters with a license.French fisherman Bruno Margolle says those licenses were expected to be issued within days, only to drag on for months."On the evening of December 24, everyone was relieved that we had finally got a deal. On January 1, we had the assurance that within 48, 72 hours, everyone would get their licenses to operate within the UK's 6-12 mile zone. As of today, only 22 out of 120 boats have received their licenses."Margolle says many of those still struggling to obtain a license are unable to meet a British demand in the trade deal.That condition seeks proof that the skippers have fished in UK waters during the five years running up to Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership.Britain claims it maintains an evidence-based approach to licensing EU vessels using information supplied by the European Commission.A British government spokesman called Thursday's protest "unjustified," and said it's raised those concerns with French authorities.Meanwhile the French government said late on Thursday that the European Commission must ensure Britain holds up its side of the deal, citing the "urgency of the situation."About two-thirds of fish from the UK are exported to the EU.French fishermen say the country's fish stocks might be depleted if they still cannot cross into British waters.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • The Latest: Pakistan reports highest daily death toll

    Pakistan on Saturday reported its highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that military troops will be called to help police enforce the restrictions in public places. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a talk show Saturday that despite the increasing cases and deaths, Pakistan’s situation was better than in neighboring India.

  • Moderna CEO says world faces 2022 COVID vaccine production surplus

    Manufacturers should focus on producing as many vaccines as possible this year, but the world faces a potential surplus next year in capacity, Moderna's CEO said on Friday. Speaking at a virtual event on vaccine manufacturing, Stephane Bancel said that additional technology transfers might dent their ability to meet production targets. Moderna is on track to make up to 1 billion doses this year and 1.4 billion next year, he said.

  • 18 times celebrities wore actual wedding dresses on the red carpet

    Sometimes stars wear dresses and gowns designed with brides in mind on the red carpet. Sometimes they repurpose the dress they wore to their wedding.

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.

  • Elon Musk says a 2024 moon landing is 'doable,' and SpaceX's mega-rocket could fly humans in 'a couple years'

    Musk said to take his launch timeline "with a grain of salt." Starship has to stop exploding before it can fly humans.

  • Eagle chick hatches in Latvia

    Experienced eagle couple Milda and Raimis laid three eggs in March and started incubating them.In the middle of egg hatching, Raimis suddenly disappeared, leaving Milda fighting off other eagles and struggling for food.Against the odds, one of Milda's chicks has hatched and she has also welcomed new male companion, Chips, to help with rearing the chick.Ornithologists are now waiting to see if the other two eggs hatch and whether Chips stays with Milda.