New Albany City Council to consider Republican appointment to Caesars Foundation board

Jan. 17—NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council will consider a Republican appointment to the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County's Board of Directors at Thursday's meeting.

At the council's Jan. 4 meeting, the city council appointed Democrat Jennie Collier to the private foundation's board but delayed appointing a Republican member.

Stefanie Griffith and Scott Blair, the only Republican members on the majority Democratic city council, will present a resolution Thursday calling for the appointment of one of the Republican members to the foundation's board.

The Caesars Foundation provides millions of dollars in grants and scholarships to the community.

The foundation's bylaws call for the New Albany City Council to appoint two council members to the board. The appointments must include one from each major party.

The board also consists of the New Albany mayor, at least one Floyd County Commissioner and three representatives from Caesars Southern Indiana.

Blair said he expects either he or Griffith to be appointed at Thursday's meeting, but he is disappointed that the decision was delayed.

"By not appointing a Republican to the Caesars board last time, it was disruptive to the Caesars board's organizational meeting, which was their last meeting," he said. "So they didn't elect officers, and that was because the city council did not make the appointment according to [the foundation's] rules."

New Albany City Council President Adam Dickey, a Democrat, said at the Jan. 4 meeting that the Caesars board's Republican appointment was among a few positions that the council was not ready to appoint at that time, noting that the council "wanted to do a little bit more due diligence."

"We just weren't ready and hadn't gone through them and are still in some cases doing research," he said.

Blair is also concerned that he and Griffith only received a handful of appointments to "minor committees."

"We're not happy with the way they're doing it," Blair said. "Once you're elected, you're there to serve the community regardless of what party you represent, and I think we need to put our best people in a position to best help the city, and I don't think we're doing that with our appointments."

In the past, Blair has been unable to serve on the foundation's board due to his previous independent party affiliation. In 2013, he was appointed to the board but was unable to serve due to the foundation's bylaws.

However, Blair switched in 2023 to the Republican Party.

"I've been an independent for three terms, and that was one reason I switched to a Republican affiliation so I could qualify to be on the Caesars board," he said.

In 2023, Republican David Aebersold and Democrat Jason Applegate were the city council appointments to the Caesars Foundation board.