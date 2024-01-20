New Albany City Council delays Republican appointment to Caesars Foundation board

Jan. 19—NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council is delaying its appointment of a Republican representative on the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County's board, prompting concern among some local officials.

At Thursday's meeting, the council voted 4-2 against a resolution calling for the appointment of a Republican council member to the private foundation's board.

The council also voted 4-2 against amending the agenda to make a nomination for the board appointment at Thursday's meeting.

The city council appointed Democratic member Jennie Collier to the foundation's board at its Jan. 4 meeting but did not make a Republican appointment.

The Caesars Foundation's bylaws require the New Albany City Council to appoint two sitting city council members to its board, which must include one member from each major political party.

Democrats Collier, Greg Phipps, Christopher Fitzgerald and Elaine Murphy voted against the resolution at Thursday's meeting, while Republicans Stefanie Griffith and Scott Blair voted in favor.

Democrats Adam Dickey and Louise Gohmann abstained, and Democrat Don Unruh was absent from the meeting.

Several council members referenced concerns relating to the leaking of a confidential letter as a reason for their hesitation in making the Caesars board appointment.

In September, the News and Tribune obtained a copy of a letter of noncompliance sent by the Indiana State Board of Accounts related to the city's sewer utility, including a discrepancy related to liens. The confidential letter was sent to city management and city council members.

Collier said she is "not comfortable making that appointment until she knows more about a situation where 'confidential information' was leaked that was only given to members of the council and a limited number of other people."

"Some people on the council might not be prepared to make that appointment, and I am one of those people, [because] of some concerns I still have over an issue that happened a few months ago, and I just feel it's not been resolved," Collier said.

"And I feel like the Caesars Foundation is something that requires somebody in those seats to have a lot of integrity and with events that happened...I'm just not ready to make that appointment or vote on it at this point."

Both Blair and Griffith say they did not release the document in question, and they expressed frustration about the council's decision to delay the appointment.

"It does really upset me that you all would say that about my integrity or Mr. Blair's," Griffith said.

Blair said he is concerned that some are questioning the integrity of the Republican members.

"We've already told them that Stefanie and I did not leak that information, but they're judging us without having any proof," he said.

He said it is "embarrassing to put a different level of scrutiny on the Democratic candidate versus the Republican candidate."

"Stefanie and I are very well-qualified, and we'd both do a great job of serving on that board," Blair said.

He criticized the "divisiveness" of the council.

"We should work together as a team, as a group regardless of political party," he said.

Blair noted that the council will need to appoint either he or Griffith since they are the only sitting Republican members on the New Albany City Council.

Democrat Greg Phipps said he agrees "100%" with Collier's statement, saying he also is not ready to make the appointment "until we can get to the bottom of some of those unresolved issues from last year."

The Caesars board already met for its first meeting of the month but has not yet elected officers. Josh Kornberg, executive director of the Caesars Foundation, said "it's not untypical" for the board to wait for organizational decisions until February since it typically has to wait for those appointments in January.

"That has not stopped the work of the foundation, and we continue to move forward," he said. "I've remained in contact with the city council, and I know it's their intention to make an appointment when everyone's on the same page."

In addition to the city council members, the Caesars Foundation's board consists of three representatives from Caesars Southern Indiana, at least one Floyd County commissioner and the New Albany mayor.

Dickey said the Caesars board "was not prevented from operating effectively by the lack of an appointment last time by our council."

He said as president of the council, he felt that additional time was needed to consider the appointment to the board. He noted that the council also delayed other appointments to the Human Rights Commission and Community Action Southern Indiana board.

"As president, I want to make sure that when we make an appointment to a body, this body is comfortable and we have consensus," he said. "That's not the same as unanimous agreement but that we do have consensus. That was not my feeling at the first meeting of the year."

Dickey said although an appointment was not made at the latest meeting, he "would like to see us try and move forward."

"We may be able to add this to the agenda for the first meeting in February and see if we can move forward with some of the discussions that need to happen with members around this issue," he said.

Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable, a Republican, represents the county on the Caesars Foundation board. He described the situation as an "embarrassment."

"It's a shame when really petty partisan politics start to spill over into other independent bodies within our community," he said. "That type of nonsense really needs to stay in our own sandbox."

He feels the Caesars Foundation's work is "hindered because of incomplete representation."

"So now we're going to have an empty seat at that table that represents thousands of people who won't have a complete voice to help decide how millions of dollars are going to be allocated," Knable said.

He is also upset to see the integrity of Blair and Griffith questioned.

"I would vouch for Stefanie Griffith's and Scott Blair's integrity all day long," he said. "And they had thousands of [voters] vouch for their faith and trust in them as well, so for them to be shut out of this process without any due process is kind of ridiculous."

Nick Vaughn, vice chair of the Floyd County Republican Party, issued a statement in response to the council's delay in appointing a Republican board member, saying Dickey is "playing politics with his position as president of the New Albany City Council against the Republican members."

"By refusing to appoint a Republican member to the Caesars Foundation board simply because they are Republicans, Dickey has shown his true colors and has hamstrung the board so they cannot conduct business," he said.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, a Democrat, also serves on the Caesars Foundation board. The News and Tribune reached out to Gahan for comment on the situation but had not received a response as of publication time.